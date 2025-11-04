WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Challenges Nick Kyrgios to 'Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown'

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TLive, the sports and entertainment company, today announces Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown, a one-night exhibition match between WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and tennis showman Nick Kyrgios. The event will take place at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, on 28 December 2025, and will blend top-level competition with world-class entertainment.

After the legendary 1973 Battle of the Sexes match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this contemporary edition unites two of tennis's most compelling personalities for an evening that celebrates elite performance, sportsmanship, and an unforgettable spectacle.

Aryna Sabalenka said: "I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women's game. I'm proud to represent women's tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic Battle of the Sexes match. Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I'm ready to bring my A-game. I can't wait to step on that court at the Coca-Cola Arena and put on an incredible show for the fans."

Nick Kyrgios said: "When the World No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she's a powerhouse and a true champion. But I've never backed down from a challenge, and I'm not just here to play—I'm here to entertain. This is what I live for. Dubai, get ready for a show, because I'm going to bring the heat at the Coca-Cola Arena".



Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown is TLive's debut event in the Middle East and is proud to be working with co-founding partner IM8, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, to bring this historic event to life.

Fans are encouraged to pick their side, #TeamSabalenka or #TeamKyrgios, and be part of history as this iconic event is reimagined for a modern era.

Registration for pre-sale is now open at coca-cola-arena.com . Pre-sale starts on Tuesday, 11th November at 10:00AM (UAE time) until general on-sale beginning on Thursday, 13th November at 10:00AM (UAE time).

