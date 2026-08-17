XUZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE: 000425) has accelerated equipment deliveries and deployments in Angola, Southeast Asia, South America and Mozambique, supporting road construction, lifting, aerial access and green mining projects.

XCMG Accelerates Global Equipment Deliveries for Infrastructure and Mining Projects

Deliveries include more than 100 units of integrated road construction equipment in Angola, nearly 300 crawler cranes across Southeast Asia and 80 aerial work platforms in South America. In Mozambique, XCMG delivered an integrated road construction solution and deployed a fully electric mining excavator, highlighting its broad portfolio and localized service capabilities.

Angola: 100+ units of integrated road construction equipment for road projects

Representing Angola's largest single procurement order for conventional construction machinery in a decade, the delivery included crushing and screening, earthmoving and road construction equipment, covering the process from aggregate production to road paving. It marked the first batch introduction of mobile and stationary crushing plants to Angola.

XCMG managed manufacturing, quality control, logistics and after-sales support, ensuring on-time delivery. The equipment will serve key road projects, supporting infrastructure development and China-Africa cooperation.

Southeast Asia: Nearly 300 crawler cranes delivered for major infrastructure projects

Marking Southeast Asia's largest single crawler crane order, the shipment includes XGC110A, XLC450, XLC90M3 and XLC60M3 models for infrastructure projects. The milestone reflects growing confidence in XCMG's products and after-sales support and strengthens its regional presence. The cranes are expected to accelerate project execution.

South America: 80 aerial work platforms shipped for infrastructure projects

XCMG shipped 80 aerial work platforms, comprising 6–16 m scissor lifts and 12 m articulated boom lifts, to support infrastructure projects in South America. The shipment underscores growing overseas recognition of XCMG's aerial work equipment.

Mozambique: Integrated solutions support infrastructure and green mining development

In Mozambique, XCMG introduced an integrated road construction solution and deployed a fully electric mining excavator to support infrastructure upgrades and greener mining operations.

In Beira, a key transport hub facing aging pavements, equipment shortages and limited asphalt capacity, XCMG delivered a solution covering asphalt production, paving, compaction and rehabilitation. The equipment, including asphalt mixing plants, pavers and cold recyclers, supports new road construction, reconstruction and maintenance, improving efficiency and road quality.

The deployment of the XE1350E marked Mozambique's first introduction of an electric mining excavator. The zero-emission, low-noise machine features intelligent real-time fault monitoring and combines high productivity with low energy consumption. It has received positive feedback from local customers.