XCMG Stays Firm in 3rd Position on AccessM20 Manufacturer List for Its Stunning 41.9% Yearly Increase in 2023

XUZHOU, China, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, "XCMG") has maintained its strong position among the global top 3 on the AccessM20 listing of the world's largest access equipment manufacturers by revenue for the year 2023. XCMG continues to lead the mobile elevated work platform (MEWP) industry in Asia with its comprehensive, integrated suite of solutions, and is consistently enhancing its product portfolio, leveraging over six decades of experience in boom technology.

XGR08, one of the signature MEWP models launched by XCMG.

XCMG generated approximately US$1.502 billion in 2023, a 41.9% increase over 2022, driven by global sales of its self-propelled, truck-mounted, and hoist models. These products are now exported to over 60 countries and regions. Notably, the XGS70K telescopic boom lift, delivered to Europe, is now the tallest aerial work platform in Europe.

With a portfolio of over 100 models, XCMG has made significant strides in the aerial work platform market, offering scissor lifts (4-32m), articulated boom lifts (12-48m), and telescopic boom lifts (16-70m). Additionally, XCMG has ventured into specialized products, including tracked and spider lifts, shipyard-specific models, and glass vacuvm lifts.

Addressing the need for versatility, XCMG's vertical mast lifts (8-12m) excel in vertical and horizontal movement, ideal for confined spaces. The company's telescopic handlers, available in agricultural, general, heavy-duty, and rotating types with fuel or electric options, span 21 models. These handlers offer lifting heights from 6 to 25 meters and capacities from 2.5 to 23 tons, known for their safety, efficiency, adaptability, and ease of maintenance.

In China and Mexico, XCMG MEWP launched four advanced intelligent factories, equipped with extensive automated production machinery and thorough process flows. They have established a comprehensive three-level testing and inspection system for components, subsystems, and entire machines.

Through intelligent and digital enhancements, XCMG has spearheaded the industry with its capability for full-process intelligent manufacturing, boasting an impressive automation rate of 72%. This initiative has significantly boosted product quality, with an average operational time without failures exceeding 1,200 hours.

In the remaining months of 2024, XCMG is set to broaden its range of vertical mast products with the models launched recently of the XGR08, XGR08J, XGR10J, and XGR12J, featuring working heights from 8 to 12 meters, and options with or without jibs.

For more up-to-date information about its latest models, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2425617/XGR08_signature_MEWP_models_launched_XCMG.jpg