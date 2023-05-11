Xi inspects north China city

CCTV+

May 11, 2023, 23:27 ET

BEIJING, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday visited the city of Cangzhou in north China's Hebei Province, inspecting crop production at drought-alkali fields and a coal port.

During the visit, Xi went deep into a wheat field where he learned about the cultivation of crops tolerant of drought and alkalinity. In inspecting the coal port, he asked about its operation and development planning.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2iHY4w6ysE

SOURCE CCTV+

