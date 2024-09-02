Xinhua Silk Road: 2024 China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index shows vitality of integrated dev't of rowing and cities

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index was unveiled recently in Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, showing the vitality of the integrated development of rowing and cities.

Photo shows the 2024 China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index is released in Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province on August 29, 2024.

The index, jointly compiled by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) and Shenyang Municipal People's Government, concentrates on studying Shenyang's rowing development. It analyzes the development path and industry characteristics of rowing in Shenyang from the three dimensions including event charm, industrial development, and sports-city integration. It also advances specialized research with the growth of international rowing sports as benchmark.

The index for this year is the third edition of the China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index, following the two versions released in 2022 and 2023. The launch of the 2024 index marks a step forward of Shenyang towards building itself into a recognized city with strong sports competitiveness.

The 2024 index shows that Shenyang's rowing events have gained increasing industrial and international influence, with the two core indicators measuring the number of racing teams and athletes taking the lead domestically. Since its inception in 2018, the Shenyang International Open Regatta has become one of the most influential characteristic events featuring the integration of cultural, sports, and tourism and with the largest number of participants in China.

As a rowing training and competition base, the Hunhe River flowing through southern Shenyang has witnessed flourishing sports training, leisure culture, catering services, characteristic experiences, cultural tourism and other business formats. The index tells that 390 rowing-themed cultural events was held in Shenyang in 2023, driving the revenue of rowing-related tourist attractions to exceed 10 million yuan (about 1.41 million U.S. dollars).

Shenyang has been stepping up efforts to promote rowing in campus. The number of rowing training activities on campus in Shenyang increased 20 percent year on year in 2023. At present, 41 primary and secondary schools in the city have offered rowing courses.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341878.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road