Xinhua Silk Road: China's Shanghai Port joins hands with Germany's Port of Hamburg on building green shipping corridor

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Oct 25, 2024, 08:12 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 North Bund Forum opened on Tuesday, China's Shanghai Port and Germany's Port of Hamburg vowed to work together on building a green shipping corridor, aiming to promote green transformation of the two ports and sustainable development of the global shipping industry.

Continue Reading
Photo shows the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on jointly building a green shipping corridor among Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, Hamburg Port Authority, COSCO Shipping Lines and the Shanghai International Port (Group) on October 22, 2024.
Photo shows the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on jointly building a green shipping corridor among Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, Hamburg Port Authority, COSCO Shipping Lines and the Shanghai International Port (Group) on October 22, 2024.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed among Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, Hamburg Port Authority (HPA), COSCO Shipping Lines Co., Ltd. and Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd., all of which will work with technology and equipment manufacturers, energy suppliers, cargo owners, terminals and shipping companies to accelerate the decarbonization process.

All parties are expected to advance their cooperation in various fields including development and use of shore power at the ports, infrastructure construction, preferential policies, information sharing and so on, according to the MoU.

Far from being merely a matter between two ports, building green shipping corridors allows more related stakeholders to participate in the joint low-carbon efforts, according to Jens Meier, CEO of the HPA.

Prior to this recent cooperation, Shanghai Port had reached agreements to build green shipping corridors with the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342799.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

El distrito de Xiaoshan en Hangzhou, China, redobla esfuerzos en materia de desarrollo de alta calidad

El distrito de Xiaoshan en Hangzhou, China, redobla esfuerzos en materia de desarrollo de alta calidad

El distrito Xiaoshan en Hangzhou de la provincia de Zhejiang, este de China, ha estado fomentando constantemente el desarrollo industrial y la...
Xinhua Silk Road: Bezirk Xiaoshan im ostchinesischen Hangzhou verstärkt Bemühungen um qualitativ hochwertige Entwicklung im Rahmen von Modernisierungsoffensive

Xinhua Silk Road: Bezirk Xiaoshan im ostchinesischen Hangzhou verstärkt Bemühungen um qualitativ hochwertige Entwicklung im Rahmen von Modernisierungsoffensive

Der Xiaoshan-Distrikt in Hangzhou in der ostchinesischen Provinz Zhejiang hat in den letzten Jahren die industrielle Entwicklung und die...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics