XPPen Launches 4K Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) Drawing Display, Featuring Stunning Color Performance and Dual X3 Pro Smart Chip Styli

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After kicking off its 19th-anniversary celebration, XPPen today introduced a brand new addition to its professional digital drawing display line-up, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2).

"With the launch of the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2), we're providing professional creatives an awe-inspiring tool that truly brings their visions to life, offering an ideal choice for those seeking a portable, budget-friendly yet powerful 19-inch drawing display," said Amy Yuan, Marketing Director at XPPen.

Artist Pro 19 (Gen2), the stunning 4K ultravision and Calman Verified display features with dual X3 Pro smart chip styli, is available starting August 26th. When every detail matters, Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) delivers absolute color accuracy with its Calman Verified display and ΔE < 1.5. Equipped with dual styli and ACK05 Bluetooth keyboard, Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) offers effective ways to manage creative process.

Bringing top specs on an 18.4-inch canvas, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) features a 4K ultravision display, and unparalleled color performance with Calman Verified for professional creatives to capture vivid inspiration in richer detail—ideal for those who don't want to compromise on performance or budget—priced at $899.99*. This product marks XPPen's first introduction of dual styli, powered by the X3 Pro smart chip with 16,384 pressure levels, showcasing the brand's technological advancement and user-centric design.

Immerse in Every Color with Calman Verified 4K Display

As the inaugural release of XPPen's new 19-inch option, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) not only offers portability for diverse usage scenarios and meets professional demands with its large canvas, but also features an ultravision display with a 3840 x 2160 resolution, delivering an expansive canvas and unparalleled clarity. Particularly noteworthy is the high color accuracy with ΔE < 1.5, eliminating color discrepancies and ensuring each hue is rendered with exactitude.

The Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) exemplifies top-tier visual fidelity with its Calman Verified color. Featuring a 99.8% sRGB color gamut coverage and a brightness of 250cd/m², users can meticulously capture the essence of natural hues. Its capability to render 1.07 billion colors also ensures exceptional color performance with smooth and nuanced transitions. Plus, supporting sRGB, Adobe RGB, and P3 color spaces, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) meets various creative demands, making it an indispensable tool for professionals engaged in intricate creative processes.

Dual X3 Pro Smart Chip Styli with Double Smoothness

Leveraging XPPen's proprietary X3 Pro smart chip technology and the trail-blazing 16,384 pressure levels, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) is equipped with dual X3 Pro chip styli – the X3 Pro Roller Stylus, and the X3 Pro Slim Stylus.

The X3 Pro Roller Stylus has a roller wheel that offers customizable functions such as rotation, zooming, and scrolling, empowering creators to unleash their creativity with ease. The newly introduced X3 Pro Slim Stylus, debuting with the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2), features an ergonomic design with a skin-like coating for a comfortable grip. Its slim nib minimizes visual obstruction, and the two shortcut keys can be toggled on or off, enhancing efficiency without interference.

In addition, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) comes with the ACK05 Bluetooth mini keyboard, significantly boosting creative efficiency. Despite its comprehensive accessory suite, the display remains budget-friendly, lowering the barrier to master-level creativity.

One Paper Industrial Design Language

Embracing XPPen's unique one paper industrial design language, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) draws inspiration from the natural flow and drape of real paper, making a seamless simulated paper surface for creatives to draw, edit, capture ideas in a way that's familiar both on tactile and usage experience.

To ensure a pleasurable creative process, its X-Edge ergonomic wrist rest enhances comfort and reduces wrist fatigue, while the X-Nature Display, featuring AG etched glass and a full-laminated screen, provides anti-reflection properties and eliminates visual gaps. Certified by TÜV SÜD, the display also optimizes eye comfort by reducing potentially harmful blue light, making extended creation sessions more comfortable and burden-free.

As the latest offering from XPPen, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) represents the perfect harmony of technology and human-centric design. By integrating advanced creative tools, XPPen aspires to harness technology to enrich the human art experience and foster the spirit of creativity.

The Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) is officially available on August 26th. For more information, please visit XPPen's official website: https://www.xp-pen.com/product/artist-pro-19-gen-2.html?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pressrelease

*Pricing information may vary depending on regional market.

SOURCE XPPen Technology Co., Ltd.