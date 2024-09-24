Yale cellular biologist named among most inspiring scientists

"I think there is so much this profession can offer, and we need you!" Greco said. Post this

"I am thrilled that Dr. Greco is receiving recognition for her excellence in science and leadership," said Nancy J. Brown, MD, dean of YSM.

Currently, Greco's lab is examining the cell types that make up skin to better understand its ability to regenerate and heal itself.

"We understand cell behaviors as an expression of the architectures and principles that govern the tissues these cells inhabit," Greco said, "much like human behaviors are an expression of the systems and structures in which they are embedded — like a lab or an organization."

In a field designed by men for men, Greco is aware of the impacts of systems and structures. "My own experience as a woman has been that for me to succeed, I am asked to have all the scientific talents, plus the ability to morph into the language, the behaviors, and even the appearance that men recognize and value," she said. "Asking women, explicitly or tacitly, to conform to male norms robs the field of its diversity and women of their identity."

Greco hopes young, aspiring scientists follow her lead. "I think there is so much this profession can offer, and we need you!" Greco said.

