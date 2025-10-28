Yeastar Honors Partners Worldwide for Excellence and Innovation at Yeahs Awards 2025

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar, a global leader in Unified Communications (UC), announced the winners of the Yeahs Awards 2025 on October 22 during Yeastar Day. The annual awards recognize global partners for their innovation and success in delivering outstanding customer value with Yeastar solutions.

This fifth edition saw record participation, highlighting outstanding achievements in two categories — the Hosting Partner 2025 and Customer Success Excellence. The following winners demonstrate how Yeastar solutions enable organizations to modernize their communications and drive measurable growth.

Hosting Partner 2025

4Voice (USA)

Using Yeastar Cloud PBX and self-hosted Yeastar Central Management (YCM), 4Voice achieved over 50 new customer wins and more than 20 retention in 2025, including a 350-seat migration from Cisco with zero downtime.

Better (UK)

Powered by Yeastar P-Series Cloud Edition, Better scaled to over 1,000 SME customers within two years, reducing deployment time by 40% and boosting customer value by 30% year-on-year.

FirstNet Technology Services (South Africa)

FirstNet Technology Services rapidly expanded its deployments across four ISO-certified data centers, achieving 99.99% uptime and a 25% improvement in operational efficiency through Yeastar P-Series solutions and the Yeastar Central Management (YCM) platform.

Customer Success Excellence

1TeamCloud

Leveraging Yeastar P-Series PBX, 1TeamCloud helped Sicoob, Brazil's largest credit cooperative, streamline communication across 420 locations, enabling simpler management and faster feature deployment.

MCP-EDV

MCP-EDV migrated Interquell, Germany's leading pet food manufacturer, from the discontinued Mitel system to Yeastar P-Series Software Edition with Hot Standby and Disaster Recovery, significantly enhancing system reliability and collaboration efficiency.

PNTS

PNTS transitioned P+HS Architects from 3CX to Yeastar P-Series PBX across four UK offices overnight, reducing costs and improving flexibility with Linkus UC Clients for seamless remote work.

Test Teknoloji

Through Yeastar P-Series Software Edition, Test Teknoloji modernized communications for Wyndham Grand Hotel and Decathlon Turkey, improving call quality and mobility with Linkus UC Clients and reducing costs with secure Remote Access Service (RAS).

The Solution Advocate Distributor 2025 award honors distributors with the most verified success cases and outstanding partner contributions. This year's winners, Alliance-Com and Michael Telecom AG, stood out for their broad influence and outstanding support in promoting Yeastar solutions and driving partner engagement worldwide.

"We're proud to celebrate the success of our partners who continue to grow, innovate, and inspire with Yeastar," said Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar. "Their achievements reflect our shared vision of creating long-term value and empowering businesses worldwide to communicate without limits."

