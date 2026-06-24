Yili Unveils AI-Powered Comic Series to Bring Dairy Supply Chain to Life at China Chain Expo

BEIJING, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yili, China's leading dairy company and a four-time exhibitor at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), debuted the nation's first AI-generated supply chain traceability comic series, "The Full Chain Alliance: Enora's Super Adventure," at the opening of the fourth CISCE in Beijing.

Created with the China Agricultural Film and Television Center, the series uses generative AI to visualize Yili's "from grass to glass" journey for the first time, turning the once-invisible supply chain into a tangible, emotionally resonant story.

Yili Group Unveils AI-Powered Comic Series to Bring Dairy Supply Chain to Life at China Chain Expo Speed Speed

Jen Kelyn, New Zealand's Deputy Secretary for China Relations at the Ministry for Primary Industries, joined Yili Group Vice Presidents Zhang Yipeng and Yang Chaoqun at the premiere. Kelyn praised the creative use of AI in animating the dairy value chain, noting it "makes the behind-the-scenes journey of milk production accessible and vivid to the public for the very first time."

Starring Yili's mascot Enora, the series traces three chapters — Empowering Farms, Making Manufacturing Smarter, and Expanding Global Reach — translating cold quality data into a compelling narrative. "Supply chains are often invisible," said Yang Chaoqun. "We used generative AI to tell the human story behind the work of partners across the dairy ecosystem, reflecting our belief in shared growth at every stage of the journey."

As a driving force behind the dairy value chain, Yili enforces rigorous standards that raise the bar throughout the industry. Upstream, comprehensive partner programs provide farms with capital, technology, and risk-sharing support, pushing raw milk quality above EU benchmarks. Midstream, Yili operates 77 highly automated production facilities worldwide, including a flagship liquid milk smart manufacturing hub processing 6,500 tons of fresh milk daily. Downstream, Yili products reach consumers in over 80 countries and regions.

With more than 2,000 partners across 39 countries on six continents, Yili continues to build global partnerships across the dairy value chain. Fruit-preservation technology developed through its collaboration with AGRANA has been adopted at more than 20 AGRANA plants worldwide. The company also supports forage cultivation across more than 1 million acres in China.

"Vision creates the future, cooperation builds strength, and mutual benefit defines success," said Yili Chairman Pan Gang. "Building on three decades of commitment to quality, Yili will continue working with partners across the value chain to write a greener, smarter, and warmer future for dairy."

SOURCE Yili Group