Yutong Bus Deploys 723 Buses to Support African International Sports Tournament and Urban Mobility in Morocco

Leveraging extensive experience in major international events and long-term commitment to Africa's public transport development

TANGIER, Morocco, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066) supported the African International Sports Tournament held in Morocco from Dec. 21, 2025, to Jan. 18, 2026, with the successful delivery and deployment of 723 buses, providing efficient and dependable transportation for tournament operations and everyday public travel across multiple host cities.

Yutong buses drive past the Tangier Stadium, the venue of a Sports Tournament in Morocco. Yutong has been deeply cultivating the African market, committed to supporting the development of local transportation with high-quality services.

The fleet delivered efficient and dependable transportation for fans and local commuters traveling between key urban areas and stadiums during the tournament in cities including Tangier, Marrakesh, and others. Beyond the tournament, the buses continue to support everyday urban mobility, serving local communities as part of the city's public transport network.

Applying International Operational Experience to Morocco's Urban Transport Needs

Over the years, Yutong has built extensive experience in supporting large-scale transport operations that require exceptional reliability and rapid service response. For Morocco, Yutong deployed customized solutions featuring the ZK6126HG and ZK6186HG models, which were developed based on in-depth local research. Key aspects such as fuel efficiency, handling stability, reliability, and durability were optimized, enabling the fleet to meet tournament requirements while remaining suitable for long-term daily public transport use.

Coordinated Service Support with Local Partners

To ensure stable operations throughout the tournament period, Yutong worked closely with local partners to establish a comprehensive service support system. A dedicated team of over 100 service personnel, localized spare-parts reserves and an efficient coordination mechanism were put in place ahead of the event.

Throughout the event, Yutong buses safely transported more than 3 million passengers across four core host cities, handling both post-match dispersal and peak-hour public travel with consistent performance. The joint service framework demonstrated strong operational reliability and adaptability under intensive usage scenarios.

Long-Term Commitment to Local Mobility Development

Since entering the African market in 2004, Yutong has delivered 25,320 buses across 50 countries, supported by 94 service stations and seven KD factories established through long-term local partnerships.

Through continued cooperation with local partners, Yutong remains committed to supporting the ongoing upgrade of public transport systems in Africa, contributing practical experience, reliable products and service capabilities to help improve everyday mobility for local communities.

