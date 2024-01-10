Yutong Bus Reflects on Landmark Year, Cumulative Global Sales of New Energy Buses Exceeded 175,000 Units

Yutong Bus

ZHENGZHOU, China, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. ("Yutong", SHA:600066),  a global mainstream bus supplier, proudly reflects on its transformative journey in 2023, a year marked by pioneering achievements and an unwavering commitment to sustainable transportation. As part of its annual tradition, Yutong provides an insightful update on its progress, with a focus on the significant strides made in advancing electric public transportation.

Yutong Bus Reflects on the Landmark Year of 2023: Cumulative Global Sales of New Energy Buses Exceeded 175,000 Units.
Yutong Bus showcasing four state-of-the-art electric bus models, the Micro-Mobility Electric Bus-E7S, the High-Capacity Trunk Line Bus-U18, the Ultra-Luxury Battery Electric Coach-T15E, and Double-Deck Battery Electric Sightseeing Bus-U11DD, at Busworld Brussels 2023. (PRNewsfoto/Yutong Bus)
Yutong is proud to announce that, to date, it has sold a cumulative total of 175,000 new-energy buses. In 2023 alone, it sold 36,518 units, up 20.93% from the previous year.

The year 2023 witnessed the successful global launch of Yutong Electric Architecture (YEA), underscoring the company's dedication to integrating cutting-edge technologies to create greater value with more convenient, durable, and economical product solution. These initiatives are a direct reflection of Yutong's significant investment in research and development, amounting to 7% of its annual revenue.

A highlight of Yutong's year was the recognition received at Busworld Brussels 2023, where the T15E model was awarded the Labels of Excellence in both ECOLOGY and DESIGN categories. This accolade not only signifies Yutong's 26-year-long commitment to new energy technology research and development but also cements its position as a leader in the industry.

In terms of global expansion, Yutong has achieved notable success, delivering significant orders across diverse markets. These mainly include:

  • the delivery of 800 buses to Uzbekistan,
  • the shipment of 214 electric buses to Chile.
  • cooperation reached for 250 electric buses in Greece
  • the delivery of 126 new energy buses to Denmark

In Kazakhstan, the Yutong E12 electric bus, which has been in operation for 3 years and traveled more than 200,000 kilometers, is still able to travel an extreme range of 320 kilometers from fully charged to zero, with virtually no degradation in range. 

The cumulative mileage of the electric vehicles it has sold has exceeded 37.8 billion kilometers, which is equivalent to planting 120,000 hectares of forest, highlighting Yutong's significant contribution to the global fight against climate change.

Yutong continues its journey with a clear vision and purpose – to shape the world through sustainable transport solutions. Its achievements in 2023 are not just milestones but stepping stones towards a greener, more sustainable future in public transportation.

Please visit https://en.yutong.com/ for more information.

SOURCE Yutong Bus

