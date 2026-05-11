Zendure Launches PowerHub, Europe's First Plug-In HEMS Hub That Turns Any Solar Home Into a Whole-Home Energy Ecosystem

New central control unit coordinates solar, storage, backup power and household consumption in a scalable home energy ecosystem

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, the global pioneer of plug-in home energy management systems (HEMS), is expanding the SolarFlow Mix Series with PowerHub. The central control unit combines photovoltaics, storage, grid and backup power, and controllable loads such as heat pumps, EV chargers and smart home devices into one architecture, evolving the SolarFlow Mix Series from modular storage into a fully integrated home energy ecosystem.

Scalable energy system for growing demand

PowerHub coordinates battery storage, solar input and household loads as the intelligent center of the ecosystem. It scales from an 8 kWh base up to 50 kWh per unit, or 150 kWh in multi-unit setups. Up to three SolarFlow Mix units can connect to a single PowerHub, delivering up to 12 kW of continuous output, enough for an entire household including heat pumps and EV charging. It suits single-family homes, multi-generation households and small commercial applications.

PowerHub is available in single-phase (1P) and three-phase (3P) versions, matching homes across Germany, France and the Netherlands. The 3P version provides higher continuous power, full three-phase EV charging up to 22 kW, and balanced load distribution, essential for running heat pumps, induction cooktops and high-power EVFlow AC simultaneously. In backup mode, 1P secures one phase with a single SolarFlow Mix unit. 3P secures all three phases using three units in parallel.

The PowerHub also supports up to 43 kW three-phase PV input, 14 kW single-phase PV input and 24 kW solar capacity via native inputs, plus compatibility with third-party PV arrays. For EV charging upgrades, PowerHub natively integrates with Zendure's upcoming bidirectional smart EVFlow AC (7.4 / 11 / 22 kW, Socket and tethered variants), which supports ISO 15118-20 vehicle-to-grid (V2G), turning any compatible EV into a mobile home battery.

Smart energy management with ZENKI AI and ZenWave™

PowerHub runs on Zendure's open energy platform ZEN+OS and is managed by ZENKI AI, which learns household habits, weather and electricity prices to decide minute by minute when to store and use energy. Combined with ZenWave™, Zendure's dynamic tariff service, households can automatically trade energy on the spot market and significantly reduce bills. Open interfaces connect the ecosystem with EV chargers, heat pumps and smart home devices via European standards:

SG-Ready: heat pumps respond to electricity prices and grid signals, compatible with 5,000+ heat pump models.

heat pumps respond to electricity prices and grid signals, compatible with 5,000+ heat pump models. EEBus: European standard linking smart appliances to the energy system.

European standard linking smart appliances to the energy system. OCPP: open industry standard for EV chargers.

open industry standard for EV chargers. VPP-Ready: compatible with virtual power plants for grid stabilisation and extra revenue.

Data is processed locally, so the home keeps managing its own energy even without internet, ZENKI AI's advanced features remain cloud-based.

Whole-home backup for energy security

During grid outages, PowerHub powers the entire household, not just individual devices, securing lighting, refrigerators and internet while supporting heat pumps and EV chargers. With 10 ms transfer time, it keeps computers and sensitive medical devices running uninterrupted. Black Start enables independent restart after a full blackout using only solar energy. Even off-grid, EV charging stays available at up to 11 kW.

Simple installation, higher cost-effectiveness

By integrating multiple components into one architecture, PowerHub reduces interfaces, simplifies installation and boosts efficiency. Self-generated solar is used more consistently, surplus energy is stored for evening use or high-demand loads. A household consuming 15,000 kWh annually can cut electricity costs by up to 88–91% with a PowerHub setup plus a 16 kWp PV system and ZenWave™, saving up to €3,168/year with three SolarFlow 3000 Mix AC+ units, or up to €5,472/year with three SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro or Mix AC+ units.

PowerHub at a glance

Versions: 1P and 3P

Storage: 8–150 kWh (up to 3 SolarFlow Mix units)

Continuous power: up to 12 kW

Solar input: up to 24 kW native + third-party PV

EV charging: up to 22 kW (3P) / 7.4 kW (1P), 11 kW off-grid

Backup switching: 10 ms (UPS-grade)

Open protocols: SG-Ready, EEBus, OCPP, VPP-Ready

Installation cost: from €2,000–€3,500 down to €300–€800

Self-sufficiency: up to 91% (typical German household, 16 kWp PV + 3× SolarFlow 4000 Mix series)

Pioneer Programme

At launch, the first 1,000 customers in Europe who purchase and install two or more SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro or SolarFlow 4000 Mix AC+ units will receive a Zendure PowerHub free of charge. Details on Zendure's official website.

Availability

PowerHub is now available for pre-order, with shipments starting in July 2026. Pricing for the single-phase version starts at €699 in Germany, €719 in France and other European regions, and €729 in the Netherlands.

About Zendure

Zendure is a global pioneer of plug-in Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS), with R&D and operations centres in Silicon Valley, the Greater Bay Area, Japan and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable, affordable clean energy worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech. The SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

Contact:

Patrick Chris

[email protected]

+86-13697796028

SOURCE Zendure