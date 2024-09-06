Zendure Revolutionizes Energy Savings with Rabot Charge Partnership: Unlock Maximum Time-of-Use Benefits at IFA 2024

Visit Zendure at IFA 2024 (Hall 2.2 - Booth #110)

Zendure app integrates Nord Pool day-ahead wholesale prices and Rabot Charge real-time retail prices

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , a fast-growing EnergyTech company, has announced a partnership with German green energy provider Rabot Charge at IFA 2024 in Berlin. As part of the partnership, Zendure will integrate Rabot Charge's real-time retail prices into its app, enhancing time-of-use (TOU) functionality for Zendure's Hyper 2000 and Ace 1500 energy storage solutions.

Partnership brings dynamic tariffs to the Zendure app

The German greentech company Rabot Charge offers a dynamic green electricity tariff that is ideal for smart charging of electric vehicles. The partnership between Zendure and Rabot Charge aims to simplify the use of dynamic electricity tariffs and maximize cost savings with Zendure's energy solutions. To this end, in addition to the already integrated day-ahead wholesale prices from Nord Pool, the real-time retail prices from Rabot Charge will now also be integrated into the Zendure app. Zendure users can receive a six-month free trial of the Rabot Charge service as a special offer.

"Our partnership with Zendure marks a significant step towards broader adoption and utilization of dynamic electricity tariffs," said Julian Patton, Partner Management at Rabot Charge. "By combining our expertise in dynamic pricing with Zendure's innovative energy technologies, we empower consumers to manage their energy consumption more intelligently and cost-effectively."

Cost efficiency at peak and off-peak times

The integration of Nord Pool and Rabot Charge electricity tariffs makes Zendure's Hyper 2000 and Ace 1500 the first plug-in solar systems that can access multiple TOU platforms and utilize the tariffs for smart charging and discharging. Using the smart pricing mode and with the help of an intelligent energy meter or smart plug, the AB1000S/AB2000S batteries of Hyper 2000 or Ace 1500 can be automatically charged at off-peak times when electricity tariffs are low and discharged later during peak times.

Users benefit from this automatic charging and discharging optimization, gain more control over their usage behavior and can automatically run high-energy devices at times when electricity costs are low. The intelligent tariff modes and seamless TOU automation reduce the energy costs of homeowners and maximize savings.

Beyond individual savings, the integrated dynamic tariff platforms help reduce emissions and promote sustainable energy use. The optimized charging and discharging cycles reduce the demand for electricity at peak load times and thus relieve the burden on the public grid infrastructure. With renewable energy, energy can also be consumed cost-effectively and sustainably at times of high demand.

"We are excited to offer our users the full benefits of Time-of-Use tariffs through our partnerships with Rabot Charge and Nord Pool," said Bryan Liu, CEO of Zendure. "With our Hyper 2000 and Ace 1500, the first plug-in solar systems capable of accessing multiple dynamic tariff platforms, we create seamless TOU automation. This enables our customers to significantly reduce their energy costs and fully harness the potential of renewable energy."

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech companies located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Our mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularising the latest EnergyTech.

