Zendure_Showcases_Innovative_Energy_Solutions_SolarFlow_Hyper_and_SolarFlow_Ace_at_IFA_2024

Visit Zendure at IFA 2024 (Hall 2.2 - Booth #110) or Showstopper # 28

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech companies, presents its latest innovations at the 100th anniversary of IFA in Berlin at Booth H2.2-110 from September 6-10, 2024. Among the showcased products are Zendure's latest additions SolarFlow Hyper and SolarFlow Ace , the new batteries AB1000S and AB2000S as well as SolarFlow , AIO 2400 , and the SuperBase V .

SolarFlow Hyper is the world's first multi-set coordination plug-in solar system with a bidirectional AC-coupled charging solution, featuring a modular stackable design. SolarFlow Ace, a dynamic extension designed for both on-grid and off-grid scenarios, transforms previously rigid balcony power stations into portable solutions, ideal for off-grid adventures. For the first time, Zendure is exhibiting its new upgraded batteries AB1000S and AB2000S, which incorporate an aerosol fire suppression system to enhance safety.

New Era of Solar Energy Storage

SolarFlow Hyper is designed to set new standards in clean energy. Equipped with ZenLink, a local communication technology, a multi-set of Hyper units can be connected and communicate autonomously within the microgrid of a home, independent of Internet connections. Along with the AC-Coupled solution, ZenLink's advanced networking allows multiple Hyper sets to synchronize effortlessly on the same phase. With the integration of day-ahead pricing from Nord Pool, SolarFlow Hyper allows users to engage in advanced energy management and optimize costs through the time-of-use (TOU) principle.

"We are excited to present our visions and innovations in energy solutions at IFA in Berlin", said Bryan Liu, CEO and founder of Zendure. "Our goal is to share innovative, reliable, and affordable sustainable energy solutions while educating visitors on how to leverage the benefits of Time-of-Use. We are committed to raising awareness about the importance of a greener lifestyle and informing the public about sustainable energy options."

ABOUT ZENDURE

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech companies located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Our mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularising the latest EnergyTech.

