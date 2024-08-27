ZERO LATENCY VR PRESENTS WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE VR - DEFENDERS OF AVARAX, TICKETS ON SALE NOW

The exclusive new free-roam VR experience will be available at Zero Latency VR venues globally from September 25, with a bonus gift for eager fans who pre-book.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR , the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the largest true in-person free-roam VR network in the world, is thrilled to announce that tickets for Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax are on sale now. Prepare for battle and get ready to dive into the groundbreaking experience, playable worldwide on September 25, 2024.

From the Warhammer 40,000 universe, the hotly anticipated Space Marine VR: Defenders of Avarax is now launching early! Available from 25th September at Zero Latency VR venues globally.

Zero Latency uses incredibly immersive technology so that you'll embody a Space Marine, a merciless and incredibly powerful super-soldier. Navigate the perilous depths of a sprawling Hive City, where you'll obliterate voracious swarms of Tyranids, an all-consuming alien threat from beyond the known galaxy. Using a wide range of devastating weaponry, test your mettle in the most expansive and intricately detailed VR world ever conceived.

"The Warhammer 40,000 universe is rich with lore and action, and we really wanted to do it justice," said Scott Vandonkelaar, CTO at Zero Latency. "As massive Space Marine fans, we poured our hearts into faithfully recreating the intensity and chaos of the grim darkness of the far future. The experience is nothing short of exhilarating, and we can't wait for Warhammer fans to feel the thrill of battle firsthand."

Players who pre-book their ticket today will receive one of 5000 official Limited Edition Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax coins, depicting the triumphant Ultramarines emblem on one side, and a fearsome Tyranid Warrior on the other - a must-have for any Warhammer fan and collector.

To find your nearest Zero Latency location or to secure your ticket now, visit https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com/book-now .

To learn more about Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax, visit https://zerolatencyvr.com/space-marine-vr/

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY:

Zero Latency is a global leader in immersive entertainment, working at the cutting edge of VR and location-based experiences. With 95+ venues across 26+ countries, Zero Latency is the largest free-roam VR network in the world. Since opening the world's first free-roam VR venue in 2015, Zero Latency has thrilled more than 4 million players worldwide.

About Games Workshop®

Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®: Age of Sigmar® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniatures, novels, and model kits through more than 540 of its own stores (branded Games Workshop® or Warhammer®), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other related brands and product ranges (including our publishing division 'Black Library' and our special resin miniatures studio 'Forge World') can be found at www.games-workshop.com.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR © Games Workshop Limited 2024. Space Marine VR, the Space Marine VR logo, Defenders of Avarax, GW, Games Workshop, Space Marine, 40K, Warhammer, Warhammer 40,000, the 'Aquila' Double-headed Eagle logo, and all associated logos, illustrations, images, names, creatures, races, vehicles, locations, weapons, characters, and the distinctive likeness thereof, are either ® or TM, and/or © Games Workshop Limited, variably registered around the world, and used under licence.

