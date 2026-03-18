Zerova strengthens its UK presence to better support customers and partners

LONDON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerova today announced it is expanding its presence in the United Kingdom as part of a continued commitment to supporting the UK's rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) charging market. The step reinforces Zerova's ability to serve UK customers and partners with closer commercial coverage, stronger technical support, and an increased local team footprint.

Electric buses at Middleton Bus Depot in Greater Manchester, where Zerova DS series chargers are installed as part of the depot’s electrification. Photo credit: Transport for Greater Manchester / Bee Network.

This expansion reflects Zerova's long-term investment in the UK, where the company's charging solutions are already deployed at scale. Zerova is building additional local capacity to improve responsiveness and collaboration across the EV charging ecosystem, supporting reliable operations and a better experience for drivers.

"Building a stronger UK presence is a clear signal of our commitment to the market," said Brian Huang, Business Operations Director, UK at Zerova. "We are investing in the people and infrastructure needed to support partners more closely, with the goal of making it easier to deploy, operate, and scale reliable charging."

Local team growth across the UK

As part of the expansion, Zerova has added new UK-based team members to strengthen customer and partner coverage. Recent hires include Marie Ward, based in Scotland, and Rupesh Alagupandian, based in Kent, increasing local reach across the country and supporting a faster response to partner needs. Zerova is also progressing recruitment for additional field service and application engineering capacity to further reinforce local support.

A milestone now, with more to come

This expansion represents an important step in Zerova's UK journey, with further developments planned to enhance facilities, operations, and overall market support. The company looks forward to sharing additional updates as these initiatives progress, reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality charging solutions across the UK.

About Zerova

Zerova specializes in designing and producing branded EV charging solutions, delivering fully customized systems. With over 50 years of manufacturing excellence and more than a decade of EV charging, Zerova offers a comprehensive range of DC chargers ranging from 30kW to megawatt solutions – serving diverse sectors such as fleets, depots, mining, constructions, utilities, CPOs, hospitality, retail and service stations. For more information about Zerova's EV charging solutions and service network, visit www.zerovatech.com

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