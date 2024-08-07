Zerova Technologies and Muscat Gas Announce Strategic Partnership to Propel EV Growth in the Sultanate of Oman

MUSCAT, Oman, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerova Technologies is pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Muscat Gas, aimed at accelerating the growth and development of electric vehicles (EVs) in the Sultanate of Oman. This strategic collaboration underscores Muscat Gas's ambition to become the leading provider of EV chargers in the region.

Discussions between Zerova Technologies and Muscat Gas began six months ago. After a series of comprehensive negotiations and detailed analyses, both parties have now formally entered into an agreement that promises to transform the EV infrastructure landscape in Oman.

"We are thrilled to partner with Muscat Gas in this transformative venture," said Sales VP at Zerova Technologies Europe B.V. "Our combined expertise and shared vision for a sustainable future make this collaboration a natural fit. We look forward to supporting Muscat Gas in their mission to lead the EV charging market and contribute to the Sultanate's green energy goals."

Muscat Gas, known for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence, is poised to make significant strides in the EV sector. This partnership will leverage Zerova Technologies' advanced EV charging solutions and Muscat Gas's extensive local expertise to establish a robust and reliable network of EV chargers across Oman.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Oman's journey towards sustainable transportation and cleaner energy. Together, Zerova Technologies and Muscat Gas are committed to fostering an environment where electric vehicles can thrive, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.

About Muscat Gas:

Muscat Gas Company SAOG was established in 1983 in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, to trade in industrial gases and LPG. Due to its belief in the necessity of maintaining a clean and green environment, the company has concluded many agreements and partnerships over the past decade with major international companies focused on reducing carbon dioxide emissions. In 2024, this commitment was further solidified through a strategic partnership with Zerova Technologies Company, aiming to establish the first electric vehicle charger assembly line in the Sultanate of Oman.

Stay tuned for more updates as we embark on this transformative journey with Muscat Gas, paving the way for a greener future in Oman and beyond.

About Zerova Technologies

Zerova Technologies designs and manufactures a complete line of EV charging solutions that power brands globally. Whether white-label or collaborative design partnerships, the company works closely with customers to ensure success and align with their global channel strategies. With manufacturing facilities strategically located in Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Japan, EMEA, and the United States, Zerova is well- equipped to meet the diverse needs of its partners.

For more information, visit www.zerovatech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2477012/Zerova_Technologies_Muscat%E2%80%AFGas.jpg