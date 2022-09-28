ZTE endorses Catalyzing Electrification Accord

To accelerate global green sustainable development

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation, a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has endorsed the Catalyzing Electrification Accord by Global Sustainable Electricity Partnership (GSEP), with the aim to co-create innovative approaches to accelerate electrification for the benefits of economic, environmental, and social sustainable development. ZTE actively supports the accord and is committed to promoting energy transition via digital and intelligent technologies, contributing to the decarbonisation and climate goals across the globe.

GSEP is a global alliance focusing on solving global power problems within an international framework, and promoting electrification to achieve sustainable energy development. Catalyzing Electrification Accord is the culmination of the work by the Strategic Open Dialogue on Electrification (SODE), a global coalition created by the GSEP that brings together 14 forward-thinking companies from the power sector, end-user sectors (telecommunication, transport, industry and building), as well as strategic and technology partners.

The Accord offers five concrete recommendations and action steps to accelerate electrification, including deploying policy frameworks that back up electrification, fostering new innovative business models, accelerating information flows along and across value chains, ensuring a swift and efficient energy transition, and keeping the infrastructure in place to be fit for the transformation.

As a member of the UN Global Compact and Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), ZTE is dedicated to promoting global sustainable development, and defines strategic priorities for sustainable development based on the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals and industrial trends, to actively fulfill corporate social responsibility.

Facing the challenges brought by low-carbon transformation, ZTE, as a major player and contributor dedicated to the ICT industry for 37 years, paves a green path to digital economy by promoting green operations, green supply chain, green digital infrastructure, and empowering the green development of industries. Through practising green operations, ZTE's goal is to realize carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060, respectively.

Working with its partners, ZTE continues to explore innovative and green 5G applications with over 60 exemplary projects delivered worldwide. Based on its rich experience in communication energy, ZTE has provided energy products and services for 386 operators in more than 160 countries and regions. According to the world's leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan's assessment of the global telecom DC power industry, ZTE has been rewarded with the 2022 Global Telecom DC Power Product Leadership Award, in recognition of the company's highly efficient, modular, intelligent and green power solution. Meanwhile, ZTE's energy business has been further expanded to the power and transportation industry these years. By virtue of its digital intelligent technology of cloud and AI, ZTE provides products and solutions such as green power generation, smart energy storage, smart power consumption, energy management, electric vehicles and so on.

ZTE's outstanding contributions and performance in sustainable development has been recognized in the industry. In 2022, both of ZTE's A shares and H shares have been selected as the constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series. In addition, ZTE has officially been named to Fortune China ESG Influential Listing 2022. Since 2009, ZTE has been releasing the sustainability report to the public for 14 consecutive years.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to fulfill its commitment to green and intelligent future, keep increasing the research in new energy, new materials and new devices, expecting to build a solid technical foundation for the green ICT base through key technological breakthroughs. Meanwhile the company will be strengthening the integration of digital intelligent technology and traditional high-energy consumption industries, to actively accelerate the electrification with partners towards the sustainable development goals.

