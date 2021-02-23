ZTE Launches Intelligent Orchestration Radio Network Solution

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has released its Intelligent Orchestration Radio Network solution, which employs an innovative AI-based intelligent orchestration engine to enable MNOs to achieve maximum value from 5G networks.

As a key infrastructure and technology for digital transformation, 5G is advancing the development of the digital economy to a new level: from online to offline, from consumption to production, from platform to ecosystem. With the development of 5G networks, the one-size-fits-all strategy of traditional wireless networks has been unable to meet the diverse needs of B2C and B2B services. To help tackle this challenge, ZTE releases the Intelligent Orchestration Radio Network solution, which can simultaneously and dynamically orchestrate network resources according to service and experience requirements, implement the best user experience and meet industry requirements in a more flexible and efficient way to unlock the full potential of 5G network capabilities and value.

During the first stage of implementing the Intelligent Orchestration Radio Network solution, scenario-based intelligent resource coordination is implemented based on user orchestration and network orchestration. User orchestration is based on the learning and prediction of user behaviour and service capacity, and the evaluation of terminal capabilities to achieve precise navigation. This navigates users to the system and cell with the shortest delay and highest efficiency, thereby enabling delivery of the best 5G user experience. With the deployment of multi-frequency 5G networks, network orchestration can further realise 5G spectrum bandwidth in a dynamic maximum without affecting 2G/3G/4G services under the scenario of 4G and 5G resource competition with intelligent service diversion, guaranteeing the continuity of the 5G user experience.

Bai Yanmin, Vice President of ZTE Corporation, said: "ZTE has introduced intelligent orchestration capabilities into wireless networks for the first time. From the perspective of all frequency bands and radio access technologies (RATs), ZTE is committed to delivering the most powerful network capability, the best service perception, and the best user experience at any time. We hope that user experience and traffic gain can be improved by 20% through the first phase of user orchestration and network orchestration, facilitating MNOs to build a more competitive smart collaborative network with higher return on investment to realise a sustainable value-based operation."

As 5G networks begin to serve a wide range of industries, combined with the requirements of industry applications, more intelligent orchestration will be developed to fully serve the B2C and B2B markets. ZTE's Intelligent Orchestration Radio Network will facilitate MNOs and partners at home and abroad to fully release the value of 5G networks and empower thousands of industries to upgrade intelligently.

