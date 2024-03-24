ZTE showcases all-optical products and solutions for turbocharging FTTx innovations at FTTH Conference 2024

50G PON Combo for seamless evolution, Light ODN for easy construction and management, Beyond Connectivity for gigabit+ experience

Compact, high-density, low-carbon 800G OTN BOX and switch box, diverse multimedia terminals for extending video services

High-performance servers for powerful cloud infrastructure

BERLIN, March 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has successfully participated in the FTTH Conference 2024 in Berlin, Germany. The conference brought together decision-makers, thought leaders, corporate executives, and investors from the optical communication industry.

ZTE booth at FTTH Conference 2024

As the 10G PON global market share leader, ZTE showcased 50G PON & 10G PON & GPON Combo PON solution to support the smooth evolution of three PON technologies. The solution shares the same ODN and platform, solves problems of high construction costs, large room space occupation in central offices, complex fiber cabling, and difficult O&M during the evolution.

For ODN deployment in Europe, ZTE provides Light ODN solution, adopting pre-termination, no-splicing, plug-and-play, and visibility. It makes ODN network visible, manageable and significantly lowers OPEX.

To improve Wi-Fi signal coverage at home, ZTE presents innovative connected home solution, which includes XGS-PON ONT, Wi-Fi 7, Mesh Wi-Fi&FTTR, and SCP (Smart Cloud Platform) management platform.

ZTE's 800G OTN BOX is specifically designed for Metro and DCI (Data Center Interconnect) scenarios. With 800G pluggable modules, a single subrack can achieve a capacity of up to 12.8T. The design reduces space requirements by 73% for photoelectric integration. WebGUI replaces EMS (Element Management System), enhancing user interface and management capabilities. Additionally, power consumption is lowered to 0.1W per Gbit. The compact 1.2U OTN BOX supports multi-service access and can be installed both indoors and outdoors.

ZTE's high-density, low-carbon switch boxes offer a remarkable 4.8T switching capacity within a compact 1U height. They feature various port types to accommodate different networking scenarios. An advanced structure design enhances heat dissipation efficiency by 30%, ensuring optimal performance. Moreover, the energy consumption per Gbit is impressively low at 0.1W/Gbit.

Android TV and RDK STBs will enrich video content and ecology. Based on in-depth cooperation with ecological partners, ZTE could bring various contents and applications from Google, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

ZTE ranks No. 1 in IP STB market share. Since 2021, ZTE has ranked No.1 in the number of newly activated Android TV users.

ZTE ranks No. 1 for both PON CPE and DSL CPE shipments, according to the latest report Broadband Access & Home Networking Quarterly Report Q4 2023 by Dell'Oro Group.

High-performance servers have also been showcased, aimed at establishing a robust cloud infrastructure for the digital economy.

With its products and services deployed across more than 160 countries, ZTE is committed to advancing technological innovation. Through close collaboration with industry partners, the company remains dedicated to meeting the core needs of operators and end-users, delivering best-in-class broadband connectivity solutions.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

ZTE Corporation

Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ZTE Corporation