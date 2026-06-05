CERAVE CELEBRATES OVER 100 AWARD-WINNING CONTENT CREATORS FROM 22 COUNTRIES FOR THE FIRST EVER GLOBAL CERAWARDS

Originally launched in Spain in 2023, the CerAwards is CeraVe's annual content creation competition recognizing outstanding skincare content from creators, dermatologists and healthcare professionals. Since its launch, the program has expanded globally, with 22 countries having hosted local competitions – this year alone - receiving over 5,000 submissions. From those submissions, 111 winners emerged to compete in the inaugural Global CerAwards — the grand finale — where creators go before an international jury to be crowned the best in skincare content.

Today, CeraVe reaches more than 15 million followers worldwide and billions of video views across platforms, driven by creators, medfluencers and skincare enthusiasts who have helped make CeraVe one of the most talked-about skincare brands on social media. Together, attendees at the inaugural Global CerAwards represented a combined reach of more than 44 million followers — underscoring the influence of the creator community that continues to bring CeraVe's dermatologist expertise to audiences around the world.

CeraVe Studios: A Hollywood Experience Built for Creators

At the heart of the Global CerAwards was CeraVe Studios, an immersive content creation experience hosted on a Hollywood studio lot. Featuring custom-built sets, professional actors and stunt performers, creators were challenged to push the boundaries of skincare storytelling while bringing CeraVe's cleansers and newest suncare innovations to life through four signature experiences:

Raywatch: Inspired by the iconic slow-motion Malibu beach run, creators raced through a wind-blown, simulated beach environment to demonstrate how CeraVe suncare is sand resistant.

Inspired by the iconic slow-motion Malibu beach run, creators raced through a wind-blown, simulated beach environment to demonstrate how CeraVe suncare is sand resistant. The SPF Games: Players had 3 seconds to run, hide and shield themselves from the sun using giant CeraVe suncare products. If they missed the protection window creators were sprayed with water — but CeraVe sunscreen stayed on since it's water resistant.

Players had 3 seconds to run, hide and shield themselves from the sun using giant CeraVe suncare products. If they missed the protection window creators were sprayed with water — but CeraVe sunscreen stayed on since it's water resistant. Stunt N' Sweat: Creators stepped into a high-energy rooftop chase, navigating obstacles under the sun to push physical limits. CeraVe Invisible Hydrating Sunscreen proved its sweat-resistant performance in motion.

Creators stepped into a high-energy rooftop chase, navigating obstacles under the sun to push physical limits. CeraVe Invisible Hydrating Sunscreen proved its sweat-resistant performance in motion. Mission Cleanser: Attendees moved swiftly through a laser-laced set to retrieve the CeraVe Foaming Cleanser. The lasers represented a compromised skin barrier, a reminder that if your skin squeaks, your barrier is weak!

Rooted in CeraVe's signature medutainment approach, the experiences transformed product efficacy into creator-led storytelling — bringing to life the science behind CeraVe's formulas, including the brand's three essential ceramides identical to those found in the skin.

Celebrating the Best of the Best

The Global CerAwards culminated at Los Angeles' iconic Wiltern Theatre, where creators gathered for an evening celebrating the talent, creativity and originality that continue to shape skincare culture online. Hosted by actress and comedian Meg Stalter, the ceremony featured a global judging panel including actress Bailee Madison, Board-Certified Dermatologist and creator Dr. Andrew Park, and Gene Colón - Global SVP, Medical Affairs & Communications at CeraVe.

The ceremony crowned the inaugural Global CerAwards winners, inducting them into the Ceramide Squad - CeraVe's global creator collective - celebrating outstanding creativity from across the community while recognizing standout content created during the trip.

Built on Science. Amplified by Creators.

Developed with dermatologists since its founding in 2005, CeraVe combined science-backed skincare with education from day one. Built on a foundation of three essential ceramides identical to those found naturally in the skin, and deep expertise in skin barrier function, the brand helped establish the blueprint for how dermatologists, healthcare professionals and creators engage on social media — helping shape how millions of consumers discover, learn about and engage with skincare every day.

Vincent Chauvière, Global Brand President, CeraVe

"CeraVe has always believed in meeting consumers where culture happens, and we were among the first brands to harness the power of social platforms to make dermatological education more engaging and accessible," said Vincent Chauvière, Global Brand President of CeraVe. "With the inaugural Global CerAwards, we're taking that commitment even further by bringing together 111 creators from 22 countries for a one-of-a-kind Hollywood experience designed to push the boundaries of storytelling, spark creativity and redefine what's possible when creators, science and entertainment come together."

Dr. Andrew Park, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Creator

"CeraVe has always understood the power of social media to make skin health education more accessible, and they've been a pioneer in bringing dermatologists into those conversations. As both a dermatologist and creator, I know how rare it is to have the opportunity to collaborate with this level of talent from around the world and create content at this scale. Experiences like this don't just inspire creativity — they help raise the bar for what skincare education can look like on social media."

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 with a mission to provide therapeutic skincare for all, CeraVe creates products developed with dermatologists to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. All CeraVe formulas are enriched with three skin-identical ceramides AP, NP and EOP (also called 1, 3 and 6-II), with select products featuring MVE Technology for controlled, long-lasting hydration. CeraVe is the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US2 and is now available in over 60 countries worldwide. Find CeraVe on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave), or visit www.cerave.com.