E Fund HK's Chief Investment Officer, Global Equity - Jeff Li Highlights "Three Foundational Shifts" at Bloomberg Invest Hong Kong 2026

HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following yesterday's Bloomberg Invest Hong Kong 2026 conference, Mr. Jeff Li, Chief Investment Officer (Global Equity) of E Fund (Hong Kong) delivered a keynote speech on the new era of China's capital markets.

Jeff Li: China Has Entered a New Era

In his address to global investors on June 10, Jeff Li, Chief Investment Officer, Global Equity at E Fund (Hong Kong), outlined three foundational shifts reshaping the investment landscape:

From consumer leadership to technology leadership – Chinese firms are now global frontier-setters in EV batteries, biotech, robotics, and AI.

From localization to true globalization – Today's leading Chinese enterprises are born global, with deeply integrated multinational operations spanning Europe to Southeast Asia.

From "growth first" to sustainable, high-quality growth – A paradigm shift toward disciplined capital allocation, profitability, and structural ROE improvements.

"These shifts are not predictions—they are already underway," Li told the Bloomberg Invest audience. "At E Fund, we are positioning our global equity strategies to capture this transformation."

Cross-Market Collaboration with HKEX

In a powerful demonstration of cross-market collaboration championed by E Fund's investment leadership, the firm has entered into a licensing agreement with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) to launch the first ETF tracking the HKEX Tech 100 Index – HKEX's first self-developed Hong Kong equity index.

The index spans 100 of Hong Kong's largest technology companies across six innovation themes:

AI

Biotech & Pharmaceutical

EV & Smart Driving

IT

Internet

Robotics

Notably, all constituents are 100% Stock Connect eligible, empowering mainland investors to capture Hong Kong's vibrant tech opportunities at scale.

Bridging Markets, Unlocking Long-Term Value

"E Fund combines global perspectives with deep local expertise—bridging markets to unlock long-term value," Jeff Li reiterated. As Presenting Sponsor of Bloomberg Invest Hong Kong 2026, E Fund engaged directly with global investors to navigate this transformative era.