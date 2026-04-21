Hisense Ignites the Countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Showcasing Next-Generation Home Entertainment and Smart Living

QINGDAO, China, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today marks the 50-day countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with the launch of its global campaign. As a three-time FIFA World Cup official sponsor—having first partnered with FIFA in 2018 and continuing in 2022—Hisense once again leverages the world's biggest sporting stage to spotlight a new generation of flagship products designed to elevate how fans watch, live, and connect.

RGB MiniLED Breakthroughs for the Ultimate Matchday

At the center of Hisense's World Cup lineup is its latest display innovation—RGB MiniLED—led by the flagship UR9 Series alongside the premium UX. Powered by an RGB MiniLED backlight system and the Hi-View AI Engine RGB processor, the UR9 Series achieves 100% of BT.2020 color coverage with exceptional accuracy and vibrancy. Equipped with a native 180Hz refresh rate, a Devialet-tuned 4.1.2 Multi-Channel audio system, and region-optimized panels—Anti-Reflection & Glare-Free for Europe, Australia and other regions, and Obsidian Panel for the Americas—it brings stadium-grade sight and sound straight to your living room.

At a recent event held at Home of FIFA in Zurich, Hisense unveiled its new 2026 RGB MiniLED TV range, while also confirming its role as the official and exclusive Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Review TV Provider for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Hisense has upgraded the display equipment in the FIFA World Cup Video Operation Room (VOR Room) to Hisense RGB MiniLED TVs, which will deliver ultra-high color gamut and precise color reproduction, enabling clear and authentic restoration of live match footage for video assistant referees.

Expanding the Boundaries of Premium Display

Hisense redefines home entertainment with its cutting-edge laser display portfolio—headlined by the XR10 and L9Q—turning living spaces into immersive private stadiums for matchday viewing.

The Laser Projector XR10 introduces next-generation processing with 6,000 lumens brightness and 60000:1 viewing contrast, as well as an intelligent projection capability of up to 300", enhancing motion clarity and contrast for every thrilling moment of fast-paced football action. Meanwhile, the L9Q Laser TV, which captivated FIFA President Gianni Infantino during his visit to the Hisense booth at CES 2026, creates stunning cinema-grade screens up to 200 inches with ultra-short throw projection and vivid colors. Together, this premium laser ecosystem seamlessly transforms any home into a lively, stadium-like arena, placing the excitement and atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ directly into viewers' living rooms.

Smarter Living, Seamlessly Connected

Extending beyond entertainment, Hisense's home appliance portfolio enhances the overall matchday experience through smarter, connected living. The U8 air conditioner—recognized by the Red Dot Award—combines refined design with efficient climate control, while the PureFlat Smart Series refrigerator, powered by the ConnectLife platform, enables seamless interaction across devices—supporting meal planning, content sharing, and in-home communication, and introducing the concept of a more social, connected kitchen.

Bringing Fans Closer, Everywhere

As the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ accelerates, Hisense continues to bridge cutting-edge technology with global sporting passion—delivering immersive viewing, connected experiences, and smarter living solutions that bring people closer to the game and to each other. Through continuous innovation across both home entertainment and appliances, Hisense remains committed to its vision of "Innovating a Brighter Life"—transforming everyday moments into extraordinary, shared experiences on the world's biggest stage.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

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