Huawei Launches Next Generation Optical Network Products and Solutions to Drive New Growth in the AI Era

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei product and solution launch event during MWC Barcelona 2026, Bob Chen, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, unveiled Next Generation Optical Network products and solutions to foster synergy between AI and networks, accelerating the evolution toward AI-centric All-Optical Network.

Upgrading optical networks for the AI era is the right move. The ITU-T has officially released the ION-2030 vision, defining key capabilities, application scenarios, and standardization roadmap for next-generation optical networks. Leading global operators are also accelerating the deployment of next-generation optical networks.

Bob Chen stated, "Huawei advances Next Generation Optical Network solutions in two directions: AI for Networks and Networks for AI. In AI for Networks, AI technologies enable intelligent fiber sensing, enhance network performance and user experience, improve O&M efficiency, and reduce energy consumption. In Networks for AI, enhanced network capabilities help operators build AI-centric all-optical target networks, accelerating AI adoption across homes and enterprises."

AI for Networks: Improving Network Quality and Efficiency

Intelligent fiber sensing: Based on the fiber risk sensing model and fault identification model, risks can be identified in advance, and the fault location can be pinpointed within 10 meters.

Network performance enhancement: An optical performance simulation model, built on thousands of optical parameters, significantly enhances the precision of network performance evaluation and extends the transmission distance by 20%.

Network experience enhancement: Wi-Fi interference can be detected in real time, and AI algorithms intelligently adjust Wi-Fi power, boosting rates by 20% under interference conditions.

Energy saving: Service traffic is analyzed in real time, and ports and boards are intelligently adjusted. When there is no traffic, all ports and boards are put into hibernation, reducing average energy consumption by 40%.

Intelligent O&M: AI technologies are used to enhance the intelligence of network planning, construction, maintenance, and optimization processes. For example, the home broadband O&M agent can automatically identify and locate over 60 types of faults, and assist NOC O&M engineers in resolving them quickly through natural language interaction, significantly reducing home visits.

Networks for AI: Accelerating AI Popularization

Optical access: A target network with gigabit-level downlink and 100M-level uplink is built to meet the bandwidth requirements of new home AI services and enhance the overall home network experience.

Optical transmission: The latency circles of 5 ms for national networks, 3 ms for regional networks, and 1 ms for metro networks are built to enable millisecond-level computing access and ensure optimal AI application performance.

Huawei has launched a full series of products and solutions for Next Generation Optical Network. In the optical access domain, Huawei has introduced Next Generation FAN products such as FTTR, OLT, ONT, and ODN. In the optical transmission domain, Huawei has released Next Generation OTN products for OTN backbone, OTN optical layer, and OTN metro networks, helping operators build Agentic UBB networks.

