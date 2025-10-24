LEPAS Elegant Technology, Defined by You: LEPAS Fun Test Drive Interprets a New Paradigm for Intelligent Driving via User Co-Creation

WUHU, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 18 to 19, the LEPAS Fun Test Drive event successfully took place, following the Global Journey of Elegant Driving (China Stop) that concluded on October 15. Together, the two events showcased LEPAS's strength across multiple scenarios and deepened guests' understanding of its positioning as the "Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life."

Co-Create • Co-Define: LEPAS Fun Test Drive Initiates a New Paradigm for User Co-Creation

Media, KOLs, dealers, and user representatives joined a variety of experience sessions — including Handling, Comfort, and Parking — that combined with Automatic Parking Assist (APA) and Remote Parking Assist (RPA), and more fun challenges. Guests explored the LEPAS L8's prompt power response, precise steering, and superior chassis tuning, while the Automatic Parking Assist impressed with its accuracy and smoothness, exemplifying how "Elegant Technology" simplifies daily driving.

Interactive experiences further enlivened the event: the external discharge function powered coffee machines and grills, while a "Storage Space Challenge" highlighted the 46 smart storage compartments of the LEPAS L8, turning product exploration into a playful competition.

Beyond immersive driving experiences, LEPAS, a new energy brand under Chery Group, engaged users in co-creation. Guests provided feedback on the upcoming LEPAS L4 and LEPAS L6 models, supporting the brand's "Co-Create • Co-Define" philosophy from the 2025 Chery International User Summit. The showcased models — LEPAS L8, LEPAS L6, and LEPAS L4 — are all built on the new LEPAS Elegant Technology, which delivers an efficient, stable, and energy-saving foundation for elegant mobility.

In addition to the Fun Test Drive, LEPAS organized a series of flagship activities during the summit — including the grand opening of the world's first LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House, the LEPAS Brand Showcase & Elegant Technology Launch, the Safety Test Observation, and the Global Elegant Lifestyle Partner Program. Alongside Chery's AiMOGA Robot-themed event and the Ecosystem Exhibition, these experiences highlighted the group's intelligent and human-centered ecosystem vision.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803727/image.jpg