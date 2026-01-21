LEPAS Opens Its World's First Showroom in Indonesia, Ushering in a New Chapter in the NEV Market

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 19, LEPAS, the all-new NEV brand under Chery Group, officially opened its World's First Showroom in Jakarta, Indonesia. More than a hundred attendees, including Indonesian government representatives, media, KOLs, and dealership partners, gathered to witness this milestone in the brand's expansion journey.

World's First LEPAS Showroom

At the event, representatives from the Indonesian government, several executives from LEPAS Indonesia and the winner of the Miss Universe Indonesia 2025 attended the showroom and jointly cut the ribbon to open the World's First LEPAS Showroom. Inside the showroom, the flagship model, LEPAS L8, combining innovation and elegant design, attracted significant attention. AiMOGA, the showroom host robot, provided intelligent consultation and guided visitors throughout the showroom, offering a fresh and immersive experience. Lifestyle KOLs commented: "From the intelligent robot reception to the futuristic cabin experience, the showroom perfectly integrates technology with elegant aesthetics." At the conclusion of the event, the LEPAS Time Capsule Moment symbolized LEPAS's long-term commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability.

For LEPAS, this represents not only the opening of its first showroom, but also the successful implementation of a complete brand operation system in the global market. Zeng Shuo, President Director of LEPAS Indonesia, said: "The presence of the MAS Kelapa Gading showroom reinforces LEPAS's commitment to building the brand sustainably through a consistent network, service quality, and brand experience."

Over the past year, since its debut as an independent brand in April 2025, LEPAS has made appearances worldwide: an overseas debut at the Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), a European premiere at the Salone dell'Auto di Torino in Italy, signing agreements with distributors in the UAE and Kuwait, and hosting Brand Launch and Dealer Signing Ceremony in South Africa.

With the opening of the World's First Showroom, LEPAS's positioning and objectives on the international stage have become even clearer. This milestone is not only an important symbol of the brand philosophy of an elegant lifestyle coming to life, but also a key moment in establishing LEPAS as a benchmark in the global NEV market.

Looking ahead, LEPAS will continue to drive the deep integration of technological innovation, design aesthetics, and elegant driving, providing users worldwide with an unprecedented NEV mobility experience and elegant lifestyle travel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866101/World_s_First_LEPAS_Showroom.jpg