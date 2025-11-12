Segway Powersports unveils the AT10 W MUD at EICMA 2025

MILAN, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Powersports, a global innovator in intelligent off-road vehicles and connected riding systems, recently introduced the AT10 W MUD at EICMA 2025 in Milan. The new ATV is purpose-built for deep mud, wetlands, and forest trails, pairing high output performance with rider friendly intelligence to help hobbyists and professionals go farther in harsh conditions with greater control and confidence.

The AT10 W MUD features a 97 hp high-performance powertrain that delivers strong, immediate thrust, supported by a wide stance for stability, and 320 mm of ground clearance to clear roots and ledges. A standard 4,500 lb winch provides reliable extraction when a crossing is deeper than expected. The machine is configured for up to one meter of water wading, with intake routing, electrical protection, and drainage measures that support repeated immersion in mud and standing water.

Customizable components and accessories are able to be tailored for year-round use. Mud-focused tires and robust chassis geometry ensure traction and composure to support the riding experience. Users can also add a snowplow for winter operations, as well as underbody protection, a rear bumper, and cargo storage that increase durability and load flexibility for high-frequency and heavy-duty use. The optimized cooling layout is designed to reduce heat on the rider during long days, which improves comfort during extended work or recreational journeys.

Intelligence is a core part of the AT10 W MUD experience and all Segway Powersports products. Riders can connect to the Smart Moving App, enable navigation and communication, visualize progress with off-road map guidance, and pair Bluetooth audio headsets or helmet systems to stay contactable.

The AT10 W MUD is versatile, designed to excel across a wide range of user profiles. Landowners and forestry teams value its dependable power delivery and exceptional route flexibility. Weekend off-road enthusiasts can enjoy a fun time with confidence through deep mud and tight technical terrain, where it remains predictable and composed. For competitive riders, the AT10 W MUD is fine-tuned to maintain momentum through the sections where traction and visibility are hardest to hold.

Alongside the AT10 W MUD, Segway Powersports unveiled an expansive lineup at EICMA, featuring ATVs, utility and sport side-by-sides, and on-road products. The collection reflects the company's focus on high-strength frames, refined powertrains, electronic power steering, and rider-centric software, underscoring Segway's foundational technology for outdoor sport vehicles and its unique and cutting-edge products.

