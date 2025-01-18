2025 Yili Elite Summit Celebrates Employee Contributions with a Focus on Respect and Well-being

HOHHOT, China, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Yili Elite Summit took place in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia. A total of 400 participants, including 200 employees and their families, gathered at Yili's headquarters to celebrate this annual event.

During the event, Mr. Pan Gang, Chairman and President of Yili Group, highlighted the crucial role employees play in the company's success, affirming that the benefits of Yili's growth should be shared by everyone.

In his address at the opening dinner, Mr. Pan stated, "Family members are the strongest support system for our employees. We appreciate the unwavering support that allows our employees to fully focus on their work and face challenges with resilience. At Yili, we are dedicated to delivering our best at work; we are building a mission centered on health. Our development reflects the career aspirations of our 60,000 employees, the dreams of over 100,000 family members for a better life, the mutual success envisioned by millions of partners within our win-win collaborative ecosystem, and the pursuit of healthy lifestyles by billions of consumers worldwide." Considering the low temperatures and chilly weather in Hohhot, Mr. Pan also prepared cashmere scarves and gloves for all attendees.

Yili invited employees and their families to tour the Yili Modern Intelligent Health Valley, the corporate headquarters, and the National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy, providing them with a firsthand look at Yili's technological advancements and corporate culture. Complementing the tour, Yili organized a series of engaging activities, including health management lectures, a perfume workshop, and DIY cloisonné enamel crafting experience, ensuring a memorable and enriching day for all participants. Guests were also invited to attend the 2024 Annual Meeting and Networking Party, celebrating joyful moments with all Yili members.

The 2025 Yili Elite Summit embodies Yili's dedication to its people-oriented philosophy and its commitment to creating value for employees. Over the years, Yili has adhered to a talent strategy focused on respect, unity, and bringing success to its employees, fostering mutual progress between the company and all Yili members. The company has upgraded its "Spring Rain Program," a comprehensive talent well-being initiative, to support employees in housing, healthcare, education and other areas.

Globally, Yili has built an expansive network across Asia, Europe, America, and Oceania. With 15 R&D and innovation centers and 81 production bases, its products are sold in over 60 countries and regions.

Looking forward, Yili remains committed to empowering its employees through innovation, digital intelligence, and employee care programs. By fostering creativity and vitality, Yili aims to drive high-quality, sustainable growth, deliver superior products and services, and realize its vision of "World Integrally Sharing Health".

