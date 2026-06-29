5G-A Experience Monetization Forum Debuts Milestone Results to Accelerate Terminal-Network-Business Synergy

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry forum "5G-A Experience Monetization: Terminal-Network-Business Synergy" concluded in Shanghai. Industry leaders from CAICT, GSMA, China Mobile, Huawei, 3GPP, GSMA Intelligence, and ecosystem partners gathered to discuss 5G-A commercialization, technology evolution, and ecosystem collaboration. The forum showcased several milestone achievements, strengthened industry consensus, and laid the groundwork for large-scale 5G-A deployment and the evolution toward the next-generation network.

High-Speed Rail Gets a 5G-A Upgrade

George Gao, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, delivering a keynote speech

GSMA, China Mobile, and Huawei jointly unveiled the 5G-A High-Speed Railway Network Acceleration Service, redefining mobile connectivity services for railway passengers. Scheduled for commercial launch in China in August 2026, the package is built on a "1+3+5" framework:

One exclusive identity: A dynamic high-speed rail VIP logo displayed on smartphone screens through the UE Logo solution.

Three cutting-edge technologies: 5G-A high bandwidth and high-speed rail private network, AI-native core network, and wireless universal intelligent service processing units.

Five key service scenarios: Seamless support for live streaming, video conferencing, online gaming, AI calling, and AI office.

New Frameworks for Experience-Centric Operations

The forum also saw the release of two industry white papers:

UE Logo 2.0 White Paper: Co-published by China Mobile Research Institute and Huawei, this paper focuses on terminal-network-business synergy, intelligent analytics, scenario-based engagement, and precision marketing. It proposes an end-to-end service framework that connects user engagement with closed-loop marketing, creating a new paradigm of network awareness, service accessibility, and experience-centric operations.

Agentic Core White Paper: Released by GSMA Intelligence, the paper outlines an AI-native intelligent core network architecture. The framework unlocks four key monetization capabilities: superior user experiences, advanced services, network capability openness, and agent service assurance. It also supports the development of new agent-centric communications services and expands innovation opportunities.

Unveiling the "Connection Agent"

China Mobile Research Institute, Huawei, and GSMA Intelligence jointly introduced the Connection Agent and a "China Mobile Bixing Agent Platform" Intent Openness Gateway. Built on a scalable modular architecture, the gateway enables seamless interoperability among AI agents while providing dedicated network services for each connected agent, setting a new benchmark for intelligent connectivity.

The launch marks a transition from traditional rule-based service delivery to agentic service orchestration, paving the way for next-generation intelligent connectivity. The solution has already been deployed in selected regions across China to support the incubation of innovative services.

Driving Cross-Industry Collaboration

To further strengthen industry collaboration, the forum officially launched the Terminal-Network-Industry Collaboration Initiative, promoting coordinated development across technology, business, and ecosystem dimensions.

Technology: Accelerate terminal ecosystem adaptation and standards certification for broad interoperability.

Business: Focus on high-value application scenarios and explore diversified monetization models

Ecosystem: Bring together partners across vertical industries to build a collaborative community based on pooled resources, co-developed capabilities, and shared risks and rewards.

Looking ahead, industry stakeholders will continue advancing mobile AI collaboration technologies and strengthening the foundation for next-generation digital productivity. Together, they will drive the evolution of communications infrastructure into an intelligent platform for ubiquitous connectivity and cross-domain collaboration, opening new opportunities in the mobile AI era.

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