Al-Dabbagh Group Ranked #24 on Great Place to Works's Global List

Al-Dabbagh Group

20 Nov, 2023, 09:31 ET

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® (GPTW) have listed Al-Dabbagh Group (ADG) as one of the World's Best Workplaces™ in 2023

The list ranks 25 globally leading organizations, selected from organizations that participated in Great Place To Work's employee survey process, representing the voices of 14.8 million employees worldwide. The 25 World's Best Workplaces stood out for creating globally exceptional workplace experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all. 

Commenting on the ranking, Hayfa Abuzabibah, Group Chief Omnipreneurship Officer, People and Culture said: "We are so proud and honoured to be featured on this list. It is a testament to our colleagues, all of whom are the reason we received this outstanding achievement: a first for a Saudi company. Our homegrown ecosystem, Omnipreneurship, and our people who live by its values every day are the reason we made it on this list."

The list is highly competitive: Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they were already a Great Place To Work Certified™ organization. 

Great Place To Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

"Being a global employer comes with immense responsibility to people and to the planet," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These extraordinary companies are having an incredible impact, supporting their people, and fighting for a fairer, safer, and healthier communities around the globe. When you empower people to work with purpose, they reward you with innovation and performance — and help create a better world for all of us."

Earlier this year, ADG ranked first place on GPTW's large company list in Saudi Arabia, and 3rd place on the UAE's and Bahrain's GPTW large company list.

