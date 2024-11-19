AlphaSense Wins Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech Award for AI-Powered Generative Search

With expanded GenAI capabilities, AlphaSense continues to excel as the market leader in AI-driven market intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense , the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced it is a winner of Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech awards for its Generative Search tool, which is GenAI purpose-built to help businesses get the answers they can trust on new technologies, companies, industries, and more, faster than humanly possible. This award recognizes the technologies that are changing every facet of the economy—and people's lives—and is a testament to the value of AlphaSense's growing suite of AI and search capabilities, now used by more than 5,000 enterprise customers, including the majority of the S&P 500.

"AlphaSense has offered AI-driven search for business professionals for over a decade now, but Generative Search has radically improved how our users extract insights from our platform in a way we've never seen before," said Jack Kokko, CEO and Founder of AlphaSense. "This recognition by Fast Company is a testimony to that and the progress we've made in developing cutting-edge AI and search capabilities. Now, our customers can ask questions on our platform the same way you would ask an analyst, which represents a big leap forward for market intelligence."

Since 2011, AlphaSense has transformed the research process for business and financial professionals with groundbreaking, patented innovations , built on the latest AI technology. Generative Search was developed and trained to work like a supercharged analyst, sourcing insights from the most valuable market perspectives and delivering answers and analysis on-demand. Customers who are already implementing Generative Search are seeing exceptional performance:

Users reported they are saving a range of 20 to up to 50 additional hours per month using Generative Search.

Over 75% of users say they trust Generative Search due to the quality of the content in the AlphaSense platform.

Generative Search is available to AlphaSense users around the globe and can be leveraged across a company's internal content through AlphaSense's Enterprise Intelligence solution, which brings AlphaSense software on top of the information on a customer's own server. That means when you ask a question, AlphaSense will instantly extract insights from a company's internal institutional knowledge alongside Wall Street's and other external views to generate the most accurate, comprehensive response.

"AlphaSense's Generative Search is the next big thing for us in how we use the platform," said Jonas Eisch, Portfolio Manager at ODDO BHF. "It allows us to ask the platform questions and quickly get trustworthy answers. It saves us a lot of work and time in our research process, especially in the beginning stages of investigating a company."

This news follows a series of recent company milestones, including acquiring Tegus while raising $650M at a $4B valuation , exceeding $200M in ARR and doubling revenue in less than two years, the opening of a new Singapore hub to fuel expansion in the APAC region.

About AlphaSense

The world's most sophisticated companies rely on AlphaSense to remove uncertainty from decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense delivers insights that matter from content you can trust. Our universe of public and private content includes equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients' own research content. Founded in 2011, AlphaSense is headquartered in New York City with over 2,000 people across the globe and offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, India, Singapore, Canada, and Ireland. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com.

