Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and SeaWorld San Diego Launch New Travel and Ticket Discount Partnership

Riders receive 20% off Amtrak Pacific Surfliner fares plus savings on SeaWorld tickets

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, and SeaWorld San Diego are partnering to make one of Southern California's top attractions more affordable and easier to enjoy.

Starting October 14, Pacific Surfliner riders can unlock special savings at PacificSurfliner.com/SeaWorld.

Save 20% on train travel to Old Town San Diego using promo code V508 when booking at PacificSurfliner.com/SeaWorld.

Enjoy discounts on SeaWorld San Diego tickets when purchasing through ticket portal accessible through PacificSurfliner.com/SeaWorld.

"We are thrilled to partner with SeaWorld to offer families and visitors a convenient and stress-free way to experience San Diego," said LOSSAN Agency Board Chair Fred Jung. "This initiative makes it easier and more affordable than ever to plan a getaway where the journey is just as enjoyable as the destination."

"As a top destination in San Diego, SeaWorld San Diego is excited to make it more convenient and affordable for travelers from Los Angeles through Orange County to enjoy everything the park has to offer," said Jackie Plaza, Vice President of Marketing and Sales. "SeaWorld provides unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages, from inspiring marine animal presentations and up-close encounters to thrilling rides and seasonal events such as Halloween Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration, this partnership is a powerful example of how connection is strength—linking Southern California communities through sustainable travel and opening the door to wonderful adventures and core memories."

Pacific Surfliner offers scenic coastal views, spacious seating, free Wi-Fi and a café car, making it a relaxing alternative to driving. Travelers can take the train to Old Town San Diego and connect to SeaWorld with a quick ride-share or MTS bus, avoiding traffic and parking costs.

As part of its collaboration with Pacific Surfliner, SeaWorld is offering exclusive discounts off standard website pricing on a variety of ticket options. These specially priced tickets are designed to elevate the guest experience and provide added flexibility for park visits.

Riders can choose a single-day admission for a full day of adventure or opt for a bundled ticket that includes All-Day Dining, allowing them to enjoy entrées, sides, desserts, and beverages every 90 minutes at participating restaurants throughout the park. For those looking to extend the fun, SeaWorld San Diego also offers a two-day admission ticket, which permits a second visit within six months of the original purchase date.

For full details on this partnership, visit PacificSurfliner.com/SeaWorld. For additional photos and video, courtesy of Pacific Surfliner and SeaWorld, please reach out.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority overseeing the management of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service. Comprised of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the 351-mile LOSSAN rail corridor, the Agency strives to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on-time performance, operational flexibility and safety along its service area. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 42,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

