Antaisolar Releases White Paper, Secures Over 1GW Contracts at SNEC 2024, Demonstrating Industry Leadership

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 13-15th, Antaisolar participated in SNEC 2024, showcasing its latest innovations, including smart tracking systems, ground-mounted systems, and rooftop systems. At the event, Antaisolar unveiled its latest white paper titled "Solar Tracking System 3.0 One-stop Solution White Paper," highlighting its extensive expertise in project financing, design, delivery, construction, maintenance and commitment to low-carbon practices. This white paper underscores Antaisolar's leadership in advancing solar tracking technology and providing one-stop solutions.

The white paper details Antaisolar's upgraded intelligent tracking solution. Equipped with smart protection strategies, it ensures stable operation in extreme weather conditions. The backtracking algorithms minimize shading from irregular terrain, significantly enhancing power generation. To address high construction and labor costs as well as environmental uncertainties during project execution, the paper states that the components of the tracking system are modularly designed and pre-assembled, reducing the man-hours required for installation. It also mentions Antaisolar's global integrated delivery services, leveraging digital management and local resources to minimize project risks while delivering care-free and premium solutions.

At SNEC, Antaisolar secured major agreements totaling over 1GW with industry leaders including Larsen & Toubro, SCG ONNEX, CINCO, and MATGROW Renewables. Notably, a 294MWp project agreement with Larsen & Toubro marks their second collaboration, setting a benchmark for renewable energy cooperation in India and demonstrating Antaisolar's growing influence in the region. This trackers project will be supported by Antaisolar's new sales and service center in India, like the other 7 centers worldwide, offering comprehensive local services, including technical assistance, troubleshooting, and post-sales support. These initiatives emphasize Antaisolar's expanding industry impact, dedicated to meeting the needs of global partners through high-quality solutions and services.

Antaisolar also launched its new brand positioning as an expert in digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions, underscored by the debut of the "Power of Light" brand film. It redefines Antaisolar's commitment to innovation in technology and R&D. By advancing product intelligence, digital management, and automated production capabilities, Antaisolar aims to deliver more efficient and reliable solar mounting and tracking solutions, driving further progress in the renewable energy sector.

About Antaisolar:

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Xiamen, China, Antaisolar specializes in digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions. With nearly 800 employees, including over 120 technical specialists, Antaisolar has achieved a cumulative PV mounting system shipment of 33.2GW by the end of 2023. Learn more at www.antaisolar.com or [email protected]

