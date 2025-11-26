Aphranel Debuts at SAAM 2025, Spotlighting Original CaHA and the MagiCConcept Injection Technique

Chinese brand debuts MagiCCrystal CaHA Filler and presents patented ACD‑MT and PCD‑ETT technologies with leading clinicians Dr. Wang Wenting and Dr. Chen Lorraine

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphranel, a China-based original aesthetic brand by SHANGHAI MOYANG BIOTECHNOLOGY, participated in the 4th Saudi Arabia Aesthetic Medicine Scientific Congress (SAAM 2025) in Riyadh, presenting its MagiCCrystal calcium hydroxyapatite (CaHA) filler and collaborating with Chinese clinicians Dr. Wang Wenting (Guangzhou Yestar) and Dr. Chen Lorraine (Shanghai LELITE M) to demonstrate advances in regenerative materials and injection protocols.

SAAM 2025 Particpants

SAAM 2025, one of the Middle East's most influential aesthetic medicine conferences, drew more than 2,500 participants from the United States, Germany, Switzerland, the Middle East, and other regions, spanning aesthetic dermatology, laser therapies, plastic surgery, and medical aesthetics. Aphranel's presence alongside Chinese experts highlights the growing integration of China's aesthetic technologies and treatment concepts into global practice.

At the congress, Aphranel introduced core innovations behind its CaHA platform:

ACD‑MT "raspberry‑like" through‑pore microsphere technology

PCD‑ETT physical cross‑linking gel technology

These proprietary approaches are designed to balance immediate shaping with controlled, long‑term collagen regeneration, while supporting precise degradation profiles and safety.

Clinical education featured:

Dr. Wang Wenting (Guangzhou Yestar): live demonstration of refined injection layer selection and dosage control.

Dr. Chen Lorraine (Shanghai LELITE M): strategy framework "deep first, then superficial; outer first, then inner," showcased via live teaching.

Both experts were among the first Chinese clinicians to share techniques on the SAAM stage, received recognition from international peers, and were interviewed by Saudi state television. Beyond the venue, the Aphranel team visited local aesthetic institutions for technical exchanges on regenerative materials and protocol design, positioning MagiCCrystal CaHA as a shared platform for Sino–Saudi professional dialogue.

This visit by Aphranel and Chinese experts to Saudi Arabia demonstrated the maturing capabilities of China's aesthetic industry—from product research and development to technical application. Building on core technological advantages and domestic clinical validation, Aphranel plans to accelerate international expansion, deepen collaborations, and broaden market access, enabling more China‑origin regenerative technologies and products to serve global patients and practitioners. The company aims to contribute a meaningful "Chinese momentum" to the global aesthetic market as a growing force in regenerative materials.

Pricing, availability, indications, and regulatory status of MagiCCrystal CaHA vary by market. Clinicians should refer to local labeling and guidelines.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832644/photo.jpg