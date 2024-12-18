Apollo Care Secures Growth Equity Investment from Flexpoint Ford to Accelerate Patient Access and Commercial Solutions Initiatives

Strategic investment from Flexpoint Ford to drive Apollo Care's growth initiatives

Proceeds will be used to expand Apollo Care's innovation pipeline, enhance existing technology, and scale operations

Flexpoint Ford's Jonathan Oka and Elliot Lauzen join Apollo Care's Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Care, a rapidly growing provider of patient access and commercial solutions to the healthcare industry, announced today the closing of a significant equity investment from Flexpoint Ford. The funding will accelerate Apollo Care's investment in technology and innovation across its patient copay, hub solutions, data warehousing, and commercial analytics platforms.

"This is an important milestone for Apollo Care and its mission of transforming the patient experience to improve medication affordability, access, and adherence," said Ben Bove, President, CEO, and Chairman of Apollo Care. "This investment will allow us to further enhance our technology, scale operations, and deliver even greater value to our clients."

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity firm focused on the healthcare and financial services sectors, offering tailored and flexible capital solutions to its partner companies. The firm has approximately $8.2 billion of assets under management.

"Flexpoint's expertise and shared vision makes them an ideal partner to support our ambitious growth plans. Together, we are excited to redefine the possibilities in delivering copay and hub services solutions to the pharmaceutical industry," said Michael Aquilino, CFO of Apollo Care.

Under the terms of the investment, Flexpoint Ford will take a minority ownership stake in Apollo Care, and Jonathan Oka and Elliot Lauzen will join the company's Board of Directors. The investment was made through Flexpoint Fund V.

"We are excited to partner with Ben and the team at Apollo Care," said Jonathan Oka, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare at Flexpoint Ford. "In a few years, Apollo Care has established itself as an innovator in developing practical solutions to address some of the largest commercial challenges in the pharmaceutical industry. We look forward to working closely with the team to achieve their growth objectives."

"Given the growing demand for differentiated patient access programs, we see meaningful opportunity ahead for Apollo Care and look forward to driving long-term strategic value," added Elliot Lauzen, Principal at Flexpoint Ford.

About Apollo Care

Apollo Care develops and deploys patient access and analytics solutions through purpose-built technology to help pharmaceutical brands address commercial challenges. With a history of industry-first innovation, Apollo Care is rethinking outdated industry practices to deliver integrated solutions that drive growth, optimize gross-to-net costs, and improve patient outcomes. Apollo Care is based in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.apollocare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has approximately $8.2 billion of assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the healthcare and financial services industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures, and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford has offices in Chicago, Illinois, and New York, New York. For more information, visit: www.flexpointford.com.

