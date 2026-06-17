Applied Intuition Expands Its Self-Driving System Into Japan, One of the World's Most Demanding Automotive Markets

Deployment brings Applied Intuition's end-to-end autonomy stack to a major global automotive market, demonstrating rapid adaptation across regions, regulations and real-world driving conditions.

Applied Intuition has expanded its Self-Driving System (SDS) to Japan, bringing its advanced driver-assistance and autonomy platform to one of the world's most complex driving environments.

The deployment enables Applied Intuition's end-to-end autonomy stack to operate on Japanese roads, including dense urban areas, multi-exit intersections, left-hand traffic and diverse regional driving conditions.

SDS uses production-grade cameras and radar, operates without HD maps or lidar and gives automakers a white-box platform for deploying L2+ and L2++ driver-assistance features while retaining control of their vehicle experience.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc., a leader in physical AI, today announced the expansion of its Self-Driving System (SDS) to Japan, marking the latest step in the company's effort to scale advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomy technologies across global markets.

Less than a year after launching SDS for Automotive, which is already deployed in North America and Europe, Applied Intuition is bringing the platform to Japan, underscoring the speed at which the company can adapt its autonomy stack to new regions.

The deployment extends Applied Intuition's SDS platform to one of the world's most complex driving environments, including dense urban corridors, multi-exit intersections, left-hand traffic patterns and highly variable road conditions. Applied Intuition has operated in Japan for years through its L4 trucking deployments, including its work with Isuzu Motors. This expansion introduces the company's broader SDS for Automotive platform to the market, bringing advanced L2+ and L2++ driver-assistance capabilities — including intelligent parking, active safety, and point-to-point urban driving — while providing a path toward high-level L3 and L4 capabilities over time.

"SDS was designed from the beginning to adapt quickly across regions, regulations and driving environments," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "Expanding SDS to Japan demonstrates the flexibility of our architecture and the strength of the infrastructure we've built to support rapid deployment and iteration globally."

Applied Intuition's SDS platform uses an end-to-end autonomy stack for vehicles powered by data collected from the real world and synthetic data. Neural networks enable control of the vehicle with limited human intervention in a variety of environments such as urban driving, highways, parking and summon. The system operates without reliance on HD maps or lidar, instead using production-grade cameras and radar sensors paired with onboard compute to interpret and respond to the driving environment in real time.

The platform also supports a broad range of compute architectures — including passively-cooled NVIDIA DRIVE platforms and other leading automotive silicon solutions — allowing automakers to deploy advanced driver-assistance capabilities at scale without being tied to a single hardware ecosystem. By combining a production-ready autonomy stack with a scalable software foundation, SDS helps OEMs accelerate deployment while operating within the cost, power, thermal, and packaging constraints of mass-market vehicles.

To support the Japan deployment, Applied Intuition established local vehicle operations and data infrastructure in the region, enabling the company to collect and process driving data specific to Japanese roads, traffic behaviors and applicable regulatory requirements. This infrastructure allows SDS to adapt quickly to new operational design domains and accelerate performance improvements across geographies.

As automakers race to deploy intelligent vehicles worldwide, Applied Intuition continues to build the software foundation that makes autonomy scalable across regions, regulations and driving environments.

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition, Inc. is powering the future of physical AI. Founded in 2017 and now valued at $15 billion, the Silicon Valley company is creating the digital infrastructure needed to bring intelligence to every moving machine on the planet. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries in three core areas: tools and infrastructure, operating systems, and autonomy. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers, as well as the United States military and its allies, trust the company's solutions to deliver physical intelligence. Applied Intuition is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with nearly two dozen offices across the globe, including in London, Munich, Tokyo, Seoul, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at applied.co or email [email protected].

SOURCE Applied Intuition, Inc.