ASMAX Showcases Next-Gen Smart Riding IoT Ecosystem at EICMA 2025

MILAN, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 4 to 9, 2025, ASMAX, a leading global manufacturer of smart communication solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, unveiled its next-gen AI-powered smart riding lineup at EICMA 2025, the world's premier motorcycle exhibition in Milan. The showcase included flagship products Future1 EVA R, Future1, F1 PRO MAX, F1 PRO, and S2, forming an intelligent IoT ecosystem designed to redefine connected riding worldwide.

EICMA 2025: The Global Stage for Two-Wheel Innovation

ASMAX Showcase at EICMA 2025

As the most prestigious international event in the motorcycle industry, EICMA MOTOR EXPO 2025 spotlights the future of connected mobility and intelligent two-wheel technology, gathering innovators, manufacturers, and riders from across the globe.

ASMAX Smart Riding IoT Ecosystem: Freedom to Connect

At EICMA 2025, ASMAX stood out with its integrated Smart Riding IoT Ecosystem, seamlessly connecting smart helmets, intercom headsets, cameras, air-conditioned vests, and advanced control systems. Together, they deliver a riding experience centered on safety, connectivity, and comfort.

ASMAX's latest Bluetooth headsets demonstrate its vision for intelligent riding. Key innovations include:

Seamless Mesh Intercom: Powered by ASMAX's pioneering Smart Mesh Control (SMC), riders can connect effortlessly in groups of up to 10. The globally unique "MESH + 5G" adaptive switching ensures smooth, uninterrupted communication over distances up to 3 km.

Powered by ASMAX's pioneering Smart Mesh Control (SMC), riders can connect effortlessly in groups of up to 10. The globally unique "MESH + 5G" adaptive switching ensures smooth, uninterrupted communication over distances up to 3 km. Intelligent ENC Noise Reduction: Advanced neural network ENC technology filters wind and engine noise, maintaining crystal-clear voice even at 160 km/h.

Immersive Audio Experience: Every headset is tuned by world-class audio engineers, including Grammy-level specialists at Bongiovi Acoustic Labs, delivering rich, immersive sound for music and intercom alike.

Every headset is tuned by world-class audio engineers, including Grammy-level specialists at Bongiovi Acoustic Labs, delivering rich, immersive sound for music and intercom alike. Smart Interaction & Customization: Riders can manage their headsets via AI voice commands and the ASMAX WORLD App, selecting from four flexible pairing modes — Group, CloudTalk, MAX, Free — with OTA updates keeping features current.

By merging AI, sensor networks, and real-time data, ASMAX transforms traditional riding into a smarter, safer, and more intuitive experience. Its interconnected ecosystem empowers riders with freedom, awareness, and control on every journey.

About ASMAX

ASMAX, a brand of Shenzhen Asmax Infinite Technology Co., Ltd., leverages over 20 years of expertise in IoT, smart devices, and outdoor communication systems. Dedicated to building a global IoT ecosystem for outdoor sports, ASMAX delivers innovative solutions that enhance safety, connectivity, and the joy of riding.

For more information, visit www.asmaxmoto.com or explore ASMAX innovations at Booth O84, Hall 9, EICMA 2025 Milan.

