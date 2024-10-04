Authentix® Celebrates 25-years as the Global Market Leader in Fuel Marking with Over 3 Trillion Liters of Fuel Marked

ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentix, the authority in authentication and information services, announces an important milestone as the global market leader in covert fuel marking for 25 years running by marking over 3 trillion liters of fuel and today provides marking for over 20 unique sector programs with 150 billion liters of fuel treated annually.

Since 1999, Authentix has remained the leading provider of covert fuel marking delivering proprietary technologies, services, and data analytics to governments and commercial oil companies. Using the most advanced covert chemical markers, handheld fuel analyzers, local program support, and data analysis tools, customers can check real-time both upstream and downstream supply chains to instantly detect illicit trading of petroleum products.

From just a few employees and a single office in 1996, Authentix has since expanded with fuel marking programs in Central America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Today, Authentix has offices across the globe and over 600 employees.

Kevin McKenna, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our commitment to innovation and keeping our customers' success our first priority has played a large part in the company's successful expansion in fuel marking during this 25-year run." He added, "Authentix covert fuel marking solutions prevent illegal smuggling and tax evasion, ensuring governments recover legitimate tax revenues. Also, our solutions ensure commercial oil companies maintain fuel quality, brand reputation, and consumer trust."

Authentix's toolset includes chemical markers, fuel analyzers, mobile apps, and web-based data management (AXIS®) for tracking and enforcement. Customers typically see a reduction in illicit activity from over 30% of the fuel volume to less than 5% resulting in significant return on investment from 5 to 15 times the cost of the program.

Kent Mansfield, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, commented, "Another key factor in reaching this 25-year milestone is Authentix' unwavering commitment to sustainability. Our solutions use only environmentally friendly CHON-based (carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen) chemical markers that conform to global environmental treaties and reduce persistent organic pollutants. Additionally, Authentix reinvests in served communities by funding educational facilities, providing essential equipment, drilling wells for freshwater access, and installing solar electric infrastructure for schools and medical facilities."

About Authentix:

As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix brings traceability to today's complex global supply chains. For over 25 years, Authentix has provided clients with physical and software-enabled solutions to detect, mitigate, and prevent illicit trading activity for currency, excise taxable goods, and branded consumer products. Through a proven partnership model and deep sector expertise, clients experience custom solution design and complete program management to ensure product safety, revenue protection, and consumer trust. Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com. Authentix® is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

SOURCE Authentix, Inc.