AUTOMOBILITY LA OPENS 2025 LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW WITH EXPANDED INNOVATION PLAZA AND GLOBAL INDUSTRY FOCUS

Formerly Gilbert Lindsay Plaza, the reimagined outdoor hub returns as the central stage for media-day announcements, vehicle debuts, and hands-on test drives.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoMobility LA®, the premier press and industry gathering for the Los Angeles Auto Show®, returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center on November 20 with Innovation Plaza serving as the central outdoor hub.

Media and industry attendees can expect an exciting slate of vehicle demonstrations, executive interviews, and real-world test drive opportunities.

Tensor the world’s first personal Level-4 Robocar, purpose-built for private ownership and luxury fleet operations.

Among the headline exhibitors at Innovation Plaza are a host of mobility innovators showcasing products across the spectrum of personal flying aircraft to autonomous technology and electric boats. Among the featured exhibitors:

Pivotal: Presenting Helix, an all-electric personal flying aircraft with fixed wing tilt capability and vertical takeoff and landing designed to bring short range commuter air mobility into both consumer and commercial use cases.

ARC Boats: Showcasing the Arc Sport, a fully electric, high-performance wake boat built on next-generation battery architecture. Designed with aerospace-grade engineering for superior planning efficiency, the Arc Sport boat delivers 500 hp of instant torque, extended runtime, and zero emissions.

Tensor AI: Showcasing the world's first personal Level-4 Robocar, purpose-built for private ownership and luxury fleet operations. Engineered from the ground up for real-world autonomy, the Tensor Robocar seamlessly integrates the company's advanced AI and automation stack to deliver true L4 self-driving, self-diagnosis, and self-maintenance. It is the world's first AI agentic vehicle, built on an agentic framework powered by a multimodal Large Language Model (LLM). This agentic AI allows the vehicle to perceive, reason, and take action, enabling unprecedented levels of self-reliance. The result is a fully independent, consumer-ready vehicle that redefines the future of personal mobility.

Coulson Aviation: Highlighting the brand's innovation in performance, safety, and mission-ready design with two custom-built Coulson vehicles displayed alongside a Sikorsky S-61 helicopter that actively fought the 2025 wildfires.

AutoMobility LA will also expand commercial and fleet category programming with the Fleet Innovation Showcase. Participating organizations will present zero emission fleet vehicles, hydrogen innovation, commercial delivery platforms, and integrated fleet services, including:

Voltera: Focused on solving land, power, and capital barriers for large scale deployment of EV fleet charging infrastructure.

Rivian: Presenting next-generation commercial vans and electrified service tools designed for high utilization fleet operations.

Honda: Featuring the production CR-V e:FCEV, the first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle in the United States.

Fastport: Offering the first United States public ride experience of the Fastport eQuad Prototype. The compact pedal assist quadricycle is built for last mile delivery operations, uses swappable batteries, is bike lane width friendly, and is engineered to carry up to 650 pounds.

GM Envolve: Demonstrating an integrated technology platform for fleet operators incorporating EV, telematics, and service support.

Volkswagen: Presenting the ID Buzz in a commercial context to highlight its multipurpose use case for flexible urban fleet operations.

Lithia Motors: Bringing fleet solutions from Ford Pro and Mercedes Benz Sprinter highlighting commercial vehicle applications and connected service solutions supported through its Southern California dealer network.

NAFA Pacific Southwest: Hosting a fleet summit with multiple sessions and a hosted area in the plaza where Fleet Managers can meet Fleet Operations Representatives from: Hyundai Motor America Tom's Truck Center Slate TigerTough GeoTab Agile Fleet Ford Pro



Also in Innovation Plaza is the AutoMobility LA Main Stage, presented by Cox Automotive. Running throughout the day, the stage offers keynote presentations, analyst led discussions, technology roundtables, and open Q and A sessions.

Media and industry attendees are also invited to participate in guided ride and drive experiences departing from the plaza during AutoMobility LA, with Honda, Kia, Lucid, and Rivian offering test drives. Plus, Scout Motors will reveal the Scout Terra and Scout Traveler concept vehicles for the first time at an auto show.

Located on the outside of the LA Convention Center and adjacent to Crypto.com Arena, the open-air setting of Gilbert Lindsay Plaza supports photography, broadcast content capture, and live social reporting, making it a focal point for global product coverage. To register or find out more, including the full AutoMobility LA schedule, visit www.automobilityla.com.

Following AMLA 2025, the LA Auto Show will be open to the public from November 21 to 30, 2025.

Media: Complimentary registration is available to accredited press, media and journalists.

Industry Professionals: Standard registration is $249.

How to Register: Visit www.automobilityla.com to register online. All potential registrants go through approval process prior to credentialing.

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world. Held each year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the show draws hundreds of thousands of attendees and brings hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact to the city. It also remains the largest revenue driver for the LA Convention Center.

AutoMobility LA® — the show's press and industry day — takes place on November 20, 2025, and features a full day of vehicle debuts, brand announcements, and a thought leadership program highlighting some of the brightest voices in automotive and tech.

The LA Auto Show opens to the public from November 21 through 30, 2025, including Thanksgiving Day, offering ten full days for car shoppers, enthusiasts, families, and future-focused fans to experience the very best in automotive design, culture, and innovation.

