AV-Comparatives Publishes Comprehensive Enterprise Antivirus Test Report for 17 Enterprise Cybersecurity Solutions

Tested cybersecurity solutions have undergone rigorous testing to ensure they meet the standards expected in today's challenging cyber threat landscape.

"Certification from AV-Comparatives stands as a critical benchmark in the realm of cybersecurity, providing an indispensable measure of assurance for enterprise protection." — Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives

INNSBRUCK, Austria , July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives, the leading independent testing institute dedicated to enterprise cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to show the results of the latest comprehensive evaluations. For over two decades, the lab has stood as a bastion of reliability and expertise in the cybersecurity domain, earning the trust of industry professionals and CISOs alike. AV-Comparatives' commitment to delivering unbiased, detailed analyses of security solutions is underscored by its ISO certification and the confidence vested in us by industry partners.

AV-Comparatives Approves Cybersecurity Solutions AV-Comparatives Approves Cybersecurity Solutions

In the most recent evaluation round, AV-C meticulously tested and certified the following 17 enterprise cybersecurity products.

Read the detailed report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2024-march-june/

Avast Ultimate Business Security

Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Premium

Cisco Secure Endpoint Essentials

CrowdStrike Falcon Pro

Elastic Security

ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud

G DATA Endpoint Protection Business

K7 On-Premises Enterprise Security Advanced

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business – Select, with KSC

Microsoft Defender Antivirus with Microsoft Endpoint Manager

NetSecurity ThreatResponder

Rapid7 InsightIDR

SenseOn Platform with EPP

Sophos Intercept X Advanced

Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS)

VIPRE Endpoint Detection & Response

VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard

Find here a list of certified cybersecurity vendors: https://www.av-comparatives.org/security-products-overview/

These solutions have undergone rigorous testing to ensure they meet the high standards expected by organisations in today's challenging cyber threat landscape. Each product was evaluated for its effectiveness in detection, management capabilities, resource usage, and overall impact on system performance.

For journalists and media members seeking in-depth insights into these results, AV-Comparatives invites you to access the detailed findings on the website. The comprehensive report includes a thorough examination of each product's performance and capabilities, providing you with the necessary information to accurately inform the cybersecurity audience.

Should you require further clarification or wish to delve deeper into our testing methodologies, we encourage you to email us at [email protected]. Our team is readily available for discussions or to arrange a call, ensuring you have everything you need for your reporting.

About AV-Comparatives: For over 20 years, AV-Comparatives has served as the premier independent testing institute for enterprise cybersecurity solutions. Our detailed, reliable evaluations and reports are the cornerstone for IT managers and CISOs worldwide in making informed decisions about endpoint security solutions. Certified by ISO and trusted by industry partners, our expertise is unparalleled in the field. Our mission is to deliver clear, concise, and comprehensive analyses without excessive jargon, empowering professionals with the information they need to secure their digital environments effectively. We look forward to continuing to serve as your trusted source for cybersecurity testing and analysis.

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2024-march-june/

With the rapidly evolving threat landscape, antivirus vendors face new and emerging challenges. The test report showcases how security products have adapted and enhanced their protection capabilities over the years.

Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives:

"Certification from AV-Comparatives stands as a critical benchmark in cybersecurity, providing an indispensable measure of assurance for enterprise protection. IT managers and CISOs must navigate an increasingly complex threat environment. By choosing solutions that have achieved our certification, they can be confident that these products have been scrutinised for performance and reliability, ensuring robust defence against a multitude of cyber threats. AV-Comparatives' meticulous evaluation process is designed to endorse products not only for their ability to detect threats but also for maintaining system efficiency and minimising false positives—criteria that underpin operational integrity and business continuity."

What is included in the test report:

Real-World Protection Test:

This long-term test, which lasts four months, measures the ability of endpoint protection software to defend against Internet-based threats.

Malware Protection Test:

This test evaluates the ability of the tested products to detect and handle malicious programs that may be encountered on company systems, such as on the local area network or external drives.

Performance Test:

The performance test ensures that the tested products do not compromise system speed in favour of providing protection.

False Positives Test:

A False Positives Test is conducted for each protection test to verify that the endpoint protection software does not generate a significant number of false alarms, which can be disruptive in business networks.

Product descriptions:

The report also includes product descriptions with the key features of each tested solution.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public test reports, the Enterprise & Business Endpoint Security Report is available universally and for free on https://www.av-comparatives.org

Contact: Peter Stelzhammer

e-mail: [email protected]

phone: +43 720115542

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2465128/AV_Comparatives.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2465129/AV_Comparatives.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257205/4820602/Logo.jpg

SOURCE AV-Comparatives