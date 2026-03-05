Beyond Alliance: Leading Companies will direct $100m to Cut Superpollutants

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of leading global companies has today announced a $100 million initiative to accelerate the reduction of superpollutants - powerful warming agents such as methane, black carbon, and refrigerant gases that are responsible for roughly half of all climate warming to date and can contribute to harmful air pollution.

This new effort – the Superpollutant Action Initiative – aims to deliver positive climate, health, and economic benefits by scaling funding for projects that cut these often short-lived but highly potent pollutants. Through the initiative, companies including Amazon, Autodesk, Figma, Google, JPMorganChase, Salesforce, and Workday, will each identify and fund high-impact projects targeting superpollutants around the world. The aim of this initiative is to deploy $100 million through 2030 to unlock action in areas where progress is critically needed.

"Superpollutants are a major part of the equation to limit atmospheric warming. Experts agree that eliminating them where we can is one of the most powerful levers we have to deliver near-term impact, playing a vital and complementary role to removing CO2. Google is excited to join our peers in accelerating progress to eliminate superpollutants," said Randy Spock, Carbon Credits and Removals Lead, Google.

Superpollutants are emitted from sources including energy production, agriculture, waste, and cooling systems. Although the most common ones remain in the atmosphere for less time than carbon dioxide, they can trap heat tens to thousands of times more powerfully, making their reduction one of the fastest ways to slow near-term warming.

Many solutions to cut superpollutants are already available and cost-effective. Methane alone drives roughly a third of today's near-term warming and global methane abatement could avoid more than $1 trillion in market damages by 2050.

Rapid action on superpollutants can also deliver significant human and environmental benefits. According to analysis, aggressive reductions could avoid more than half a degree Celsius of warming by 2050, prevent millions of premature deaths from air pollution each year, and protect tens of millions of crops annually. Cutting superpollutants is therefore one of the most effective and immediately available ways to slow near-term warming, making it a critical emergency brake for the planet.

"Reducing superpollutants is one of the best ways to limit near-term warming, delivering critical benefits for air quality, public health, and agricultural resilience. A multi-stakeholder approach can help accelerate solutions at scale — Salesforce is proud to support this initiative with our peers," said Max Scher, Vice President of Sustainability, Salesforce.

The initiative is organized by the Beyond Alliance, a business-led coalition focused on scaling corporate funding for high-integrity climate solutions. Beyond will support participating companies by providing research, reporting, knowledge sharing, and other activities associated with implementing the initiative.

"We are in a decisive decade for the climate, and reducing superpollutants is one of the few levers that can bend the curve quickly," said Luke Pritchard, Director, Beyond Alliance. "This initiative shows how companies can deploy private capital where it matters most—unlocking solutions that cut warming, improve air quality, and deliver measurable results now, while creating a clear pathway for others to follow."

To identify the best opportunities for rapid action, the Beyond Alliance will partner with the Carbon Containment Lab and leading scientific experts to create a global roadmap highlighting how companies can support progress on superpollutant action. The roadmap, set to be released later this year, will outline how and where private capital can be deployed to achieve the greatest impact and will be made publicly available to enable other companies, investors, and governments to accelerate progress.

Beyond structured its initiative based on a set of guiding principles designed to maximize results, including catalytic impact, scientific rigor, transparency, urgency, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.beyond-alliance.org/superpollutants.

The announcement has been welcomed by leading organizations working to accelerate action on superpollutants, including Cascade Climate, the Clean Air Fund, the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, the Climateworks Foundation, the Environmental Defense Fund, the Global Methane Hub, and the Super Pollutant Action Alliance.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923338/Beyond_Alliance_Logo.jpg