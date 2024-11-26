Two ground-breaking organizations led by celebrated community champion and changemaker, Pastor Mike McBride, win gold awards for each organization's work and impact on empowering communities.

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastor Mike McBride, a celebrated community champion and changemaker, is celebrating not one, but two gold wins awarded by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards! As the executive director of Live Free USA, which won in the category of Human & Civil Rights: Awareness for their compelling "A Case Study In Hope" impact report, and as the co-founder of the Black Church PAC, which also won in the category of Human & Civil Rights: Community Outreach & Engagement for their "Organize the Church" mobilization campaign, Pastor Mike, and those who work alongside him, are proud of these acknowledgements highlighting their tireless efforts establish safe, equitable and empowered communities.

Black Church PAC, Live Free USA Secure Gold Awards in Human & Civil Rights Category for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards Black Church PAC, Live Free USA Secure Gold Awards in Human & Civil Rights Category for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards

Pastor Mike shares, "I am deeply humbled and honored by our two Gold Anthem Award wins: the Human and Civil Rights: Awareness Gold Award for Live Free USA and the Human & Civil Rights: Community Outreach & Engagement Gold Award for the Black Church PAC. These accolades reflect the collective work of so many dedicated individuals. Live Free USA's commitment to ending gun violence and mass incarceration, and the Black Church PAC's mission to mobilize Black communities for civic engagement are both powered by the extraordinary efforts of community leaders, clergy, artists, and activists. These recognitions remind us that collective action creates lasting change and I'm grateful to stand alongside such impactful leaders to help design and fuel movements that can change our world."

Live Free USA is a national organization and peacemaking movement dedicated to ending gun violence and the mass incarceration and criminalization of our communities. The organization works to bring peace to communities by supporting the implementation of community violence intervention (CVI) strategies, which have a long track record of dramatically reducing violence in cities throughout the country.

The Black Church PAC is a coalition of individuals from the Black church who are faith leaders, influencers, artists and lay members committed to harnessing the political power of the Black church to impact national and local elections. Their mission is to engage Black communities in the political process, advocate for policies that reflect moral values, and empower a new generation of leadership.

"The Winners of this year's Anthem Awards are truly inspiring and I am honored to help elevate their impact," said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. "At this moment, there is a lot of uncertainty in our world, but the tireless and extraordinary efforts of the Anthem Awards community provide hope that a better tomorrow is possible. Thank you to everyone doing this work and making an impact."

The 4th Annual Anthem Awards was the most competitive season yet with more than 2,300 entries submitted from 34 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.

For more information on Live Free USA, visit www.LiveFreeUSA.org. For the Black Church PAC, visit www.BlackChurchPAC.org.

For press interviews and inquiries, contact Candace Ledbetter at [email protected] or 770-709-1509, or Kayla Tucker Adams at [email protected] or 241-403-9852.

ABOUT THE ANTHEM AWARDS

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season's partners include Ms. Magazine, The Female Quotient, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and TheFutureParty. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ. Find The Anthem Awards online at www.anthemawards.com, and follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Black Church P.A.C.