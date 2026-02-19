Broadpin Appoints Helmut Binder as Chief Executive Officer

New CEO highlights the opportunity to move forward together and build the next phase of growth

BERGEN OP ZOOM, Netherlands, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadpin today announced the appointment of Helmut Binder as Chief Executive Officer, marking the beginning of a new stage in the company's global growth journey. Binder brings extensive international leadership experience, having guided privately-owned and private equity backed and fast‑scaling organizations at key inflection points like internationalization, M&A integration and cultural transformation around the world.

Helmut Binder, Broadpin CEO

Binder succeeds Sebo Wijnberg, who played a central role in advancing several major initiatives over the past year. These include the rollout of Broadpin's global CRM platform, the development of its Target Operating Model (TOM), and the launch of the unified Broadpin brand.

"Broadpin has strong global potential and a well-respected and talented team across all regions," said Helmut Binder, CEO of Broadpin. "What motivates me most is the chance to build our next chapter together, with clarity, shared purpose, and a consistent commitment to our customers to serve them globally on the whole Oracle software environment. The opportunities ahead of us are substantial, and I look forward to working with colleagues, prospects and customers around the world to realize them."

"Helmut's many years of experience leading international organizations and aligning teams around common priorities as a CEO makes him a perfect fit to guide Broadpin forward," according to IceLake Capital. "We appreciate the foundation Sebo established and look forward to the next growth phase of under Helmut's leadership."

Moving Forward—Together

As Broadpin enters this next phase, the emphasis is on the importance of global alignment, collaborative culture, and a shared sense of direction. Key company priorities will continue to include:

Customer excellence: Strengthening partnerships and delivering measurable value in every market.

Strengthening partnerships and delivering measurable value in every market. Demand generation at scale: Building a coordinated, data‑driven approach to growth across regions.

Building a coordinated, data‑driven approach to growth across regions. Disciplined execution: Operating with clear expectations, accountability, and consistent processes worldwide.

Operating with clear expectations, accountability, and consistent processes worldwide. One global team: Reinforcing the behaviors that unite Broadpin—collaboration, transparency, integrity, technical expertise and a shared commitment to delivering on our promise to customers.

"These principles reflect how we work, the future we aim to create, and the values that connect our teams across borders," Binder added. "When we move forward with a shared purpose and act together, we create a strong momentum that benefits our people, our customers, and our partners. I have high confidence in the opportunities ahead, and I am honored to lead Broadpin into its next chapter."

About Broadpin

Broadpin (formerly ITG) is a global Oracle solutions consultancy formed through the unification of Project Partners, Promatis, Quistor, and PITSS, each a recognized leader in its region and area of expertise. With decades of combined experience, Broadpin brings together deep Oracle knowledge, proven delivery capability, and a shared commitment to helping customers achieve meaningful, measurable outcomes.

Broadpin provides end‑to‑end Oracle consulting services worldwide, including ERP implementations, cloud migration, process optimization, analytics, and digital transformation. By combining global reach with local expertise, Broadpin supports organizations across industries in building clarity, accelerating performance, and realizing long‑term value from their Oracle investments.

