DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, has released a new report: "Beyond the Hype: The Realities of Institutional Memecoin Investments."

This analysis illuminates institutional and retail involvement in the memecoin market, providing insights for investors and newcomers. The full report is now available, offering a deep dive into Bybit's data and trends shaping the memecoin landscape in 2024.

Bybit's New Report: How Institutions and Retail Are Shaping Memecoin Investments

Tripling of Institutional Memecoin Holdings

One of the report's most compelling findings is the dramatic increase in institutional memecoin holdings. From February to March 2024, institutional investors saw their spot holdings of memecoins soar from $62.5 million to $204.8 million. This 226% surge highlights investors' substantial interest in the memecoin market. The full report shows what this means for the future of memecoin investments.

Massive Trading Volume in Perpetual Contracts

Institutions traded a staggering $186.6 billion worth of memecoin perpetual contracts in Q1 2024. While they maintained a cautious approach to spot holdings, their aggressive trading in perpetual contracts demonstrates a sophisticated engagement with the volatile memecoin market. The full report allows readers to understand further how these flows affect memecoin and crypto investments.

Retail Investors Show Dynamic Adjustment and Resilience

Contrary to the stereotype of retail investors as "dumb money," the report highlights their adaptability. Retail memecoin holdings skyrocketed by 478% from February to April 2024, peaking at $567 million before reducing to $371 million. This dynamic adjustment mirrors the strategic moves of institutional investors, indicating a high level of market awareness and responsiveness among retail traders.

Discover More Insights

"Our report 'Beyond the Hype' shows that institutional and retail investors are actively leveraging the opportunities presented by the memecoin market," said Eugene Cheung, Head of Institutions of Bybit. "The strategic agility of institutions and the dynamic management by retail investors reflect a sophisticated engagement with these assets. We invite everyone to delve into the full report to understand these important dynamics better."

Download the full report here

https://www.bybit.com/en/press/post/bybit-s-new-report-how-institutions-and-retail-are-shaping-memecoin-investments-bltf1bce903ac558cf7

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit