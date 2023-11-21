Canada Releases its 2023 New Wheat Crop Report

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cereals Canada today released the 2023 New Wheat Crop Report, providing a quality and functionality update to domestic and global customers of Canadian wheat. Despite a challenging growing season that led to variable yields and below-average production, Canada produced another top-quality wheat crop.

"This year, Canadian farmers grew almost 30 million tonnes of high-quality wheat with the functionality and protein strength that customers expect," stated Dean Dias, Chief Executive Officer at Cereals Canada.

Cereals Canada CEO Dean Dias introduces the 2023 New Wheat Crop Report
View the 2023 New Wheat Crop Report and download the Crop Summary at cerealscanada.ca
Canada had excellent quality in all wheat classes for the 2023 crop year, with the majority grading No. 2 or better and average to higher-than-average protein content. 

  • Over 95% of the CWRS (Canada Western Red Spring) crop has graded No. 1 and No. 2, with average protein content
  • Over 80% of CWAD (Canada Western Amber Durum) has graded No. 1 and No. 2, with protein content higher than average
  • Over 90% of CPSR (Canada Prairie Spring Red) has graded No. 1 and No. 2, with average protein content
  • Over 90% of CESRW (Canada Eastern Soft Red Winter) has graded No. 1 and No. 2, with average protein content.

The technical data will be presented at two customer webinars on November 21 and 22, and at four international trade and technical missions over the coming weeks. 

Led by Cereals Canada, the value chain delegation is scheduled to visit 16 countries in Asia, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. This year's outreach will include a stop in the Philippines, as well as a return to China for the first time since 2019.

"China is a long-term, consistent buyer of Canadian wheat, and they value quality," noted Dias. "Our targeted customer outreach enables Cereals Canada and the value chain members to connect with customers and provide updates on this year's quality, while building relationships and engaging in market access discussions."

The New Wheat Crop Report is prepared and presented annually, in partnership with the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC), value chain members, and provincial grower commissions. This fall, Cereals Canada received samples of Western Canadian wheat from nine grain exporters and conducted the analysis on composite samples for the new crop report with grading support from CGC. An analysis of wheat from Eastern Canada was provided by Grain Farmers of Ontario (GFO).

To learn more about Canada's 2023 New Wheat Crop and download the 2023 Crop Summary, visit the 2023 New Wheat Crop Report.

WATCH: Cereals Canada CEO Dean Dias introduces the 2023 New Wheat Crop Report

About Cereals Canada: Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability. 

CONTACT:  Ellen Pruden, Director of Communications, E: [email protected], C: 204-479-0166 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRtIiJop-Rw
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2283039/Cereals_Canada_Canada_Releases_its_2023_New_Wheat_Crop_Report.jpg 

