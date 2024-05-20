Casio Presents a New Brand Statement for their Electronic Musical Instruments Named: "Sound for Style"

TOKYO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. unveiled their latest brand statement "Sound for Style" during the JAPAN NIGHT event held during the Cannes International Film Festival, in order to clearly communicate the shared vision of the Casio electronic musical instrument brand.

"Sound for Style" encapsulates Casio's enduring dedication to bringing the joy of music to everyone by offering a personalized approach to enjoying music that seamlessly integrates with a diverse range of lifestyles. With its roots based on Casio's ethos of innovation and accessibility, this new brand statement signifies Casio's ongoing mission to foster a vibrant musical culture that resonates with individuals across the globe and from all walks of life. Looking towards the future, Casio is poised to embark on a series of strategic initiatives based on this new brand statement, including:

Spearheading the development of revolutionary electronic instruments that enhance lifestyles through their immersive musical experiences.

Cultivating collaborative partnerships with renowned artists on a global scale, spanning regions such as Japan and North America , in an order to nurture creative discourse and expand cultural exchange.

JAPAN NIGHT which set the stage for the introduction of "Sound for Style," serves as a testament to our commitment to showcasing Japanese artistry and innovation on a global scale. Serving as a beacon for superior craftsmanship, Casio proudly featured its signature digital piano, the PX-S7000HM, from the renowned Privia series, which is widely celebrated for its exceptional musical performance and sophisticated aesthetics.

The PX-S7000HM took center stage during a captivating live performance that featured esteemed artist Jeanne Cherhal, who is widely acclaimed for her contributions to the French chanson genre. Reflecting on the qualities of the PX-S7000HM, she expressed, "Privia is an instrument of unparalleled creativity, that ignites and inspires with its exquisite sound and design." Her renditions of a number of songs that are a part of cinematic history, enthralled the audience, enthralled the audience that included luminaries of the international film industry as well as media representatives.

JAPAN NIGHT

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/CAqCR1b40Q0

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD