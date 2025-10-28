CES Unveiled Europe In Amsterdam Elevates European Innovation

Brands and startups from across Europe showcase tech; CTA previews trends for CES 2026 and highlights how AI is used across generations

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Road to CES® 2026 continues today in Amsterdam for CES® Unveiled Europe, a showcase of over 50 startups representing over a dozen countries. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, owner and producer of CES, is welcoming hundreds of industry leaders, investors, government officials, and top-tier media to preview some of the technology and programming at CES 2026, January 6-9 in Las Vegas.

CES

"Europe's dynamic innovation ecosystem is home to startups and top brands moving the tech industry forward and improving the lives of millions of people," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "CES Unveiled Europe highlights the impact of European tech and sets the stage for the breakthrough innovation we'll see from across the continent at CES 2026."

CTA produces CES Unveiled Europe in partnership with the Netherlands Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy and participation from the European Innovation Council (EIC).

Fabrizio opened CES Unveiled Europe with a State of the Industry address, followed by a CES Tech Trends presentation from Brian Comiskey, CTA senior director of innovation and trends. Comiskey explored how innovation is shaping a better tomorrow across industries and shared new data on AI awareness and adoption across European countries including France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.

AI Awareness Survey Highlights:

UK workers lead in both awareness and practical use of AI , saving an estimated eight hours per week with automation and generative tools.

, saving an estimated eight hours per week with automation and generative tools. 89% of German workers consider generative AI "extremely helpful" or "very helpful" when performing job tasks, the highest percentage of European countries surveyed. Respondents reported using AI to create new content or ideas more than automating tasks.

when performing job tasks, the highest percentage of European countries surveyed. Respondents reported using AI to create new content or ideas more than automating tasks. 66% of workers ages 18-28 in the Netherlands use generative AI , outpacing other European countries surveyed when comparing users of the same age.

, outpacing other European countries surveyed when comparing users of the same age. France recorded the highest rate of generative AI awareness in workers ages 61-79at 98%. Adoption remains limited, with just 37% in that demographic using the technology.

Other CES Unveiled Amsterdam programming included:

Engaging panels with leading voices from Europe's public and private sectors. Executives from EIC, Keen Venture Partners, Mayht (acquired by Sonos), Microsoft, Prosus Group, Synthesia, and more offered insights on scaling companies, securing funding and leading through rapid technological transformation.

with leading voices from Europe's public and private sectors. Executives from EIC, Keen Venture Partners, Mayht (acquired by Sonos), Microsoft, Prosus Group, Synthesia, and more offered insights on scaling companies, securing funding and leading through rapid technological transformation. Dedicated match program and mentorship sessions connected founders with investors, industry executives, and experts for funding and advice to grow businesses.

connected founders with investors, industry executives, and experts for funding and advice to grow businesses. Partner events on Oct. 27 included the Music Business Association's first ever Music Tech Forum with programming focused on the intersection of music, technology and innovation; an investor meeting up hosted by the Global Venture Network ; and a dinner presentation by Wilson Sonsini discussing how EU companies can expand and fundraise into the U.S. market. On Oct. 28 CES Unveiled Europe x Quantum AI spotlighted European leadership in quantum technologies and AI.

on Oct. 27 included the first ever Music Tech Forum with programming focused on the intersection of music, technology and innovation; an investor meeting up hosted by the ; and a dinner presentation by discussing how EU companies can expand and fundraise into the U.S. market. On Oct. 28 spotlighted European leadership in quantum technologies and AI. A dynamic Startup Pitch Battle where European entrepreneurs showcased breakthrough solutions to a panel of investors and business leaders. The winner, Perciv AI, will receive a complimentary booth in Eureka Park at CES 2026.

See Perciv AI and other European innovators at CES 2026 – register now.

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807614/CES.jpg