CGTN: China, Equatorial Guinea vow closer exchanges, cooperation for more dynamic ties

BEIJING, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation during a meeting in Beijing.

Hailing the friendship between the two countries, Xi said China is ready to take the opportunity of elevating bilateral ties to further deepen friendly exchanges with Equatorial Guinea and exchange experience in reform, development and poverty alleviation to inject lasting impetus into the two countries' traditional friendship.

Upholding mutual respect and support, the two countries have actively aligned their development strategies and enhanced bilateral relations in the new era.

Mutual benefits

In Equatorial Guinea, various types of infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, ports, airports, power stations, and telecommunications, are often aided and built by China. Since 1971, China has sent 33 medical teams with over 600 professionals to provide medical care in Equatorial Guinea, treating more than one million patients.

Aided by Chinese enterprises, the Djibloho Hydropower Plant is the largest of its kind in Equatorial Guinea and can satisfy about 90 percent of the electricity needs of the country's continental part since 2011. It is known as Equatorial Guinea's "Three Gorges Project."

Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea has also provided China with assistance. During his visit to China in April 2015, Obiang announced the donation of the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School to Jinping County in China's southwestern Yunnan Province. More than 2,000 children have graduated from the school in the past nine years.

"China and Equatorial Guinea are good friends and partners who treat each other sincerely," Xi told Obiang, adding that China supports Equatorial Guinea's economic and social development and its efforts to promote economic diversification and industrialization.

Xi called for deepening exchanges and cooperation in areas such as medicine, health, education and culture to pass on the traditional friendship between the two countries and better benefit the two peoples.

Stressing that cooperation between the two countries has always been based on equality and mutual respect, Obiang said his country is willing to open its door to China and welcome Chinese companies to invest and cooperate in Equatorial Guinea to help the country achieve long-lasting and sound development.

A new chapter in building a China-Africa community with a shared future

Under the Belt and Road Initiative framework and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), China and Equatorial Guinea have achieved a series of cooperation results.

The China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Hospital, which began operating in 2023, has further enhanced the service capabilities of Equatorial Guinea's medical and health system.

The new terminal of Malabo International Airport has become a new landmark, significantly promoting regional and sub-regional connectivity.

In August 2023, China launched the Initiative on Supporting Africa's Industrialization, the Plan for China Supporting Africa's Agricultural Modernization and the Plan for China-Africa Cooperation on Talent Development, supporting Africa's integration and modernization.

"I appreciate President Xi's initiative to help African countries. I believe it is the most effective way for Africa to overcome all the difficulties it faces today, which we have not been able to achieve through the countries that colonized us," Obiang said during an interview with Xinhua.

Noting that developing countries need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation more than ever, Xi said China is ready to work with Africa to hold the new round of the FOCAC and jointly discuss plans for future development and cooperation to open a new chapter in building a China-Africa community with a shared future.

