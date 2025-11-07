ChainUp Named Best Digital Assets Technology Solution Provider as Institutional Adoption Reaches Critical Mass

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainUp, a Singapore-headquartered provider of core digital assets infrastructure, has been named Best Technology Solution Provider for Digital Assets APAC at the Digital Assets Awards 2025 by The Digital Banker.

This award reflects the accelerating digital asset market shift in Asia-Pacific, marking the transition from speculative innovation to a core pillar of institutional finance. Major players are moving past early experimentation and demanding enterprise-grade infrastructure built for execution at scale. This demand is driven by mission-critical use cases, including the deployment of tokenized Real-World Assets (RWA), sophisticated high-volume institutional trading, and the management of corporate crypto treasuries. This structural pivot has created an urgent, defining need for technology that provides strict regulatory and security guarantees.

The Digital Banker's rigorous assessment, which emphasized Risk Management, Interoperability, and Transaction Capability, validates ChainUp's role as an essential utility. This recognition underscores the critical behind-the-scenes engineering necessary to transition finance onto stable digital rails.

The awards committee cited: "ChainUp is a leader in the APAC region for delivering a comprehensive suite of digital asset solutions, including white-label crypto exchange software, non-custodial MPC wallets, KYT crypto tracing, and beyond. The firm's integrated turnkey platforms empower institutions with unmatched liquidity, security, and compliance—building seamless bridges to the future of finance."

Sailor Zhong, Founder & CEO of ChainUp commented: "Digital assets are no longer a frontier market, but a critical layer of finance. This award affirms that ChainUp delivers the secure, scalable infrastructure institutions need to move confidently into this new era. We empower major players to safeguard billions in assets, execute high-volume trading strategies, and scale across multiple jurisdictions with trust and precision."

About ChainUp

ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from Web3 companies to established financial institutions.

ChainUp's comprehensive suite of solutions includes crypto exchange solutions, liquidity technology, white label MPC wallet, KYT crypto tracing analytics tool, asset tokenization, crypto asset management, and Web3 infrastructure such as mining, staking, and blockchain APIs. For more information, visit: https://www.chainup.com/ .

